South Sudan: Emmanuel Jal and Bun Xaapa Release New Single 'Chaak'

Today, South Sudanese artist, author, and former child soldier Emmanuel Jal (new book My Life Is Art out now) teams up with South African producer Bun Xapa (named one of DJ Mag's artists to watch in 2025) to release a new collaborative single, "Chaak." The track is out now via Higher Ground.

The message behind Emmanuel's hit from last year, "Gorah"--also out on Higher Ground with 75M+ streams and at #1 peak on Beatport's Afro House chart--was pointed towards checking in with loved ones to ask, "We edian?" (lyrics translated from the Naath/Nuer language to "How is it going?"). Now, on "Chaak," Emmanuel sings about manifestation and looks ahead to a time when his people can "bathe in milk"--an African expression meaning to be wealthy; not just financially but also physically and spiritually.

Emmanuel Jal and Bun Xapa initially came together at The Alchemist, a creative hub and event space in Nairobi, while Bun was on tour in Kenya. The duo hit it off immediately and started exchanging ideas. Emmanuel handed over the initial demo of "Chaak," which Bun then reworked with his signature powerful synths and irresistible rhythm.

Afropop's Banning Eyre spoke with Jal from his home in Toronto. Watch this space for their deep and extended conversation about his recent memoir/life advice book, My Life Is Art. Here's what he said about the origin of "Chaak."

"There's a DJ called Afu who invited me for a show at The Alchemist in Kenya. When I was there, he told me, "Come and meet Bun Xapa. He's playing tonight." I knew Bun Xapa from his tracks. So we went there, and the show was amazing. Then DJ Afu told us, you guys should do a song together. So we hung out with Bun Xapa. We had dinner and we kept in touch and that's how "Chaak" came about.

The word chaak means "milk." So basically, you're saying, "Now it's all done. From now going forward, I am going to be a wealthy man and I'll be showering with milk." It's a saying in my culture, when you say you're "showering with milk," it means you're so wealthy, because nobody wants to waste milk. So if you have so much milk that you can shower, put all your children in a bathtub of milk, your whole family is showering with milk, it's a sign of wealth.

We recorded in Kenya. One of the vocalists is a young lady called Princess Nyadollar. She was in a refugee camp. She's an activist. And I told her to come to the studio to sing with us. She said, "I don't like to sing." So we took her and I told her, "Look, I'm going to show you to discover yourself." And since then, she's singing. She's a DJ. She just discovered that she has a voice.

That moment is just a taste of the unique inspirational wisdom Emmanual Jal has to offer. Much more to come in his interview with Banning.

ABOUT EMMANUEL JAL

The hardships that Emmanuel had to endure so early in his life are hard to imagine, yet he has still emerged as an immensely inspiring artist. Born in Sudan, forced migration resulted in him becoming a child soldier at age eight in Ethiopia. After four years, he was part of an escape plan of 400 people, of which only 16 survived. Later, a British aid worker smuggled him into a school in Kenya. It was there he was exposed to hip-hop (Lost Boys). He emerged as a rapper in Kenya with his song "Gua" (covered by New York Times and BBC) which was the first turning point of his career in 2005. Since then, he has become an acclaimed recording artist and peace ambassador with seven studio albums and has performed alongside Lauryn Hill, Nile Rodgers, and at Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday. He has been involved with a number of global charity organizations, including Amnesty International. In 2008 a full-length documentary on his life was released, Warchild, and he released an autobiography of the same name.

ABOUT BUN XAPA

Bun Xapa, who comes from the rural township Thaba Nchu in the Free State province of South Africa, recently broke through into the Afro House scene with his song "Kibe" in 2023, with support from artists like Black Coffee and RÜFÜS DU SOL. In addition to his recent DJ Mag accolade, last year he was selected as 1001 Tracklists' Top 101 Future Of Dance list and rounded out the year with a two-month tour including stops in Nairobi, Uzbekistan, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dubai, and India.

Emmanuel Jal Upcoming Tour Dates

January 24 - Tandrah, Cuernavaca, Mexico

February 6 - Surf Club, Dubai

February 7 - Fitz Club - Madrid, Spain

March 1 - Wired Festival, Istanbul

