South Africa: Tense Standoff Between Police and Kliptown Tenants

City Power officials chased away by angry group

Tyres and rubble were torched in the streets outside the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) Kliptown complex in Soweto on Wednesday.

City Power and Johannesburg Water officials who had tried to cut off services to tenants suspected of bypassing official systems were chased away.

Residents say they can't afford to pay the high cost of electricity.

JOSHCO management says they're battling to collect rent from about 30% of their tenants.

Tensions are high at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) complex in Kliptown, Soweto, following a standoff on Wednesday between residents and police.

Tyres and rubble were torched in the streets outside the flats after City Power and Johannesburg Water officials came to cut off services to tenants suspected of bypassing official systems. The operation were called off when a group of tenants became angry with officials and started emptying waste bins on the streets and burning tyres.

On Thursday morning, a group of residents told GroundUp they would meet JOSHCO management and City Power officials in Booysens to try to resolve the impasse.

JOSHCO says it has been battling to collect rent from about 30% of tenants in the 478 flats in Kliptown. Rents range between R1,200 and R3,000 per month. Initially, water and electricity fees were included in the rent but as tariffs spiked, this changed, and prepaid meters were installed.

Community leader Delphine Lets, who has lived in the area for nine years, told GroundUp, "We pay rent and buy prepaid electricity. Now they are bringing a water bill, it is too much for the people because some people staying here don't work."

Lets said some tenants had been told to pay R14,000 to have their electricity reconnected and could not afford to pay. "Housing should be free for those who don't work, but here we are paying rent every month," she said.

Another resident, Bongani Nkabinde, blamed City Power for not explaining to tenants about prepaid meters and electricity pricing.

He said when he moved into his bachelor flat in 2013, his rent of R1,800 also included electricity and water. But now he pays R2,900 which excludes electricity costs.

Another resident, Sonto Simelani, said meter boxes had been damaged by lightning and had not been fixed so residents had stopped paying. She said outstanding fees were being deducted when tenants bought electricity.

JOSHCO's acting CEO, Nokwazi Mtshali, said low rental collection meant upkeep and maintenance of the flats suffered. She said the company would pursue legal processes to stop illegal connections.

She didn't rule out the possibility of evictions of non-paying tenants in future.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed that its operation had been abandoned on Wednesday after concerns for the safety of staff and equipment. He said officials would meet residents on Thursday.

"They've got issues that they want to raise with City Power and JOSHCO. But our bottom line is simple: we are going to ensure that they pay for electricity, like everyone else. There are ways to get assistance from the City through our social package for those who can't afford it," he said.

He said a team would visit the community on Saturday to explain billing. He urged those making illegal connections or tampering with their meters to stop.