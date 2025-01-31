Somalia's Cabinet Approves Social Media Regulation, Cybersecurity Pacts

30 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved measures to regulate the misuse of social media platforms, according to a government statement.

The weekly meeting, chaired by Second Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Abdissalan Abdi Ali (Dhaay), also ratified cybersecurity agreements and a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia's media regulatory bodies to enhance media governance.

Additionally, the Cabinet was briefed on security updates, including ongoing military operations by the Somali Armed Forces across different regions of the country.

The initiatives underscore Somalia's efforts to combat misinformation and bolster cybersecurity amid the growing influence of digital platforms.

This series of decisions by Somalia's Cabinet marks a pivotal moment in the country's approach to managing digital spaces, reflecting both the opportunities and perils of the digital age in a nation striving for peace and development.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the current security situation across Somalia. This included updates on the Somali Armed Forces' military operations in various regions, highlighting both successes and ongoing challenges in combating insurgency and terrorism.

