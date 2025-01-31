Zambian Football Star Racheal Kundananji Named UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Education Plus in Zambia

Geneva/Lusaka — Zambian football star Racheal Kundananji has been appointed as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador to champion the fight to end AIDS as a public health threat in Zambia.

In her new role, Ms Kundananji will work with UNAIDS to champion HIV prevention, advocate for girls' education to help reduce new HIV infections and sexually transmitted infections. She will also highlight the importance of preventing teenage pregnancy and advocate for an increase in HIV testing and access to health services for young people.

"I am so happy to be collaborating with UNAIDS to end AIDS as a public health threat in my country Zambia," said Ms Kundananji. "Achieving this will require a collective effort, including ensuring that all young people in Zambia, particularly girls, remain in secondary education to reduce their risk of HIV infection and provide them with better economic opportunities."

Ms Kundananji is already using her platform to drive change. She founded the Racheal Kundananji Legacy Foundation to harness the power of sport to address gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, and child marriage, demonstrating her deep commitment to empowering women and girls and tackling gender inequality.

"Ms Kundananji shares UNAIDS' vision of ending AIDS as public health threat in Zambia by 2030," said Isaac Ahemesah, UNAIDS Country Director for Zambia. "That world is possible. Leaders must ensure that girls stay in school and increase political and financial support to end the AIDS epidemic, by stopping new HIV infections and ensuring that everyone who needs treatment for HIV has access."

United Nations Resident Coordinator for Zambia, Ms. Beatrice Mutali, praised Ms Kundananji's dedication to advancing and promoting HIV awareness, testing, prevention and the Education Plus Initiative, which promotes girls' school attendance. She also called for gender equality in sports, emphasizing the need for equal pay for equal work for women and men in all fields.

Ms Kundananji shattered the global women's football transfer record, becoming the most expensive player in the history of women's football. She is the first African footballer - male or female - to break the world transfer record. Now playing for Bay FC, an American professional women's soccer team based in the San Francisco Bay Area, she competes in the prestigious National Women's Soccer League, solidifying her place as a trailblazer on the global football stage.

Ms Kundananji has represented the Zambian National team since 2018 at the African Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the Olympic qualifiers. Ms Kundananji has also played for Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino among others.

UNAIDS

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organizations--UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank--and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at unaids.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.