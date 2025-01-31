Congo-Kinshasa: Journalists Covering Eastern DRC Conflict Face Death Threats, Censorship

The M23 rebel group's assault on the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern city of Goma has brought familiar dangers for Congolese journalists, who for years have navigated intimidation and attacks from government and armed groups in the country's restive, mineral-rich east.

Advances by the M23, which United Nations experts say is supported by the Rwandan military -- charges Rwanda has denied -- in combat against DRC government forces, have intensified authorities' efforts to control reporting about the conflict.

DRC ministers have accused journalists of supporting terrorism for reporting on rebel advances, suspended the Qatari-based Al Jazeera, withdrawn accreditation for the broadcaster's reporters, and threatened to suspend other media outlets.

At the same time, journalists in Goma have told CPJ they are concerned for their safety; at least three reporters have received threatening messages. Rights groups have warned that civilians are at heightened risk of violence and called for their protection.

"The escalation of the long-running conflict in eastern DRC has worsened already harsh conditions for journalists trying to cover the conflict. All parties must prioritize the safety of journalists," said Angela Quintal, head of CPJ's Africa program. "Sadly, we are seeing death threats against journalists and Congolese authorities pursuing a strategy of censorship similar to that used by other governments to stifle public interest reporting of wars and security concerns."

'We will finish you'

Jonas Kasula, a reporter for the private online news site Labeur Info, and Jonathan Mupenda, a correspondent for the private channel Molière TV, told CPJ they had been living in fear since January 9, forced into hiding after they began receiving text messages threatening to kill them. The messages from unknown local numbers, reviewed by CPJ, warned the Goma-based journalists that they were under surveillance.

The messages specifically referenced their presence in Bweremana, a village about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Goma, where they had gone to cover the fighting. In early January, Kasula had published a report about the government-aligned Wazalendo militia's resistance to advancing M23 and Rwandan forces. The M23 took control of Bweremana on January 21.

"On the 31st [of December], you were in Bweremana with your colleague Jonathan, we had all the possibilities to end your lives. But know that we control all your movements and once we arrive in Goma, know that your fate will be sealed," one message said.

Separately, Goma-based freelance reporter Daniel Michombero posted a photo of his family on the social media platform X on January 26 and received several threatening replies accusing him of distributing "fake news" and suggesting that he may want to flee to Rwanda with other Congolese refugees or seek protection from the M23 to escape retribution. A reply to a separate post on Thursday, January 30, suggested he be arrested and traded for detained opponents of the government.

In 2021, Michombero and his wife were attacked in their home by men in military uniforms after he reported on local criticism of authorities' response to a volcanic eruption near Goma.

'Terrorists have no right to speak'

The DRC government has also threatened the press for reporting on the escalating conflict.

In a January 7 post on X, Christian Bosembe, president of the regulatory Higher Council for Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC), threatened to suspend French news outlets Radio France Internationale (RFI), France 24, and TV5Monde's Africa program for reporting the "alleged advances of terrorists."

"We respect freedom of expression and information, but we firmly condemn any apology for terrorism. Terrorists have no right to speak in our country," he said.

Similarly, when government forces recaptured territory a few days later, justice minister Constant Mutamba congratulated them on X, while warning that anyone, including journalists, who "relays the activities" of the M23 and Rwandan forces "will now suffer the full force of the law (DEATH PENALTY.)" The DRC lifted a 21-year moratorium on executions in 2024.

On January 9, following the airing of an Al Jazeera interview with M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa, DRC communications minister Patrick Muyaya told a news conference that media accreditation for Al Jazeera journalists had been withdrawn because of their interview with the "head of a terrorist movement," which he likened to an "apology for terrorism" that was "totally unacceptable."

"We are in a context of crisis and everyone must understand because we can even consider more radical measures," he warned the assembled journalists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Arms and Armies Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On January 13, the regulator suspended Al Jazeera for 90 days for the interview, which it said "destabilized institutions of the republic."

Controlling the narrative

Congolese authorities' tactics echo those used by governments across the world, from Russia to the Sahel, seeking to control information about conflict in their territory. During the Israel-Gaza war, Al Jazeera was banned in Israel and the occupied West Bank by authorities, citing incitement and security concerns.

In 2022, Mali's military government suspended RFI and France 24 because on the grounds that they published "false allegations" of abuses by Mali's army, while authorities in Burkina Faso have suspended several outlets over their coverage of the country's military and security situation.

In December, Niger's military government suspended the British public broadcaster BBC for undermining troop morale and announced its intention to file a complaint against RFI following the outlets' reporting on jihadist attacks.

CPJ's text message requesting comment from M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, calls to Muyaya, and message to Al Jazeera via its website did not receive any responses.