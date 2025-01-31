Somalia: Puntland Police Deny Killing of Ethiopian Nationals, Confirm 'Minor' Incident

Puntland police have denied reports that Ethiopian nationals were killed in the region, calling the claims "false." However, they acknowledged that a "minor incident" involving people throwing stones at immigrants had occurred, adding that those responsible were "in custody."

In a social media post on 29 January, Puntland police stated that "no Ethiopians have been killed in Puntland," dismissing reports as inaccurate. They added that authorities "warn against such acts" and remain committed to "protecting all residents."

The denial comes as Ethiopian residents in Puntland told Addis Standard that three Ethiopian nationals were killed in separate incidents over two days, allegedly due to accusations of links to the militant group ISIS.

Witnesses reported that on 26 January 2025, an Ethiopian national was killed by government security forces, while two others were allegedly "beaten by the public" and killed in Bosaso the following day.

Ethiopian migrants in the region have also reported arbitrary arrests, beatings, and looting, particularly in Garowe, Bosaso, and Kalkaw.

Reports indicate that Puntland security forces have detained thousands of Ethiopians, with one resident claiming that "in Garowe alone, more than 500 Ethiopians have been imprisoned by government authorities."

This is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Ethiopian refugees and migrants in Puntland. In June 2024, Puntland authorities issued an order requiring all Ethiopians residing "illegally" in Garowe without refugee documents to leave immediately, citing concerns over their "growing numbers and alleged impact on local employment opportunities."

Ethiopian residents have also reported increasing threats and violence since Ethiopia signed a maritime agreement with Somaliland, which Somalia opposes.