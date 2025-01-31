Ethiopia: IMF Chief to Make First Visit to Ethiopia, Amid Ongoing Economic Reforms

30 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Ministry of Finance announced that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, will make a two-day working visit to Ethiopia from February 8 to 9, 2025.

According to the Ministry, Georgieva will hold discussions with senior Ethiopian government officials, marking her first visit to the country since assuming office in 2019.

Her visit comes as Ethiopia implements major macroeconomic reforms, including a shift to a market-based foreign exchange regime and tax adjustments aimed at increasing revenue. In July 2024, the IMF approved a $3.4 billion four-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to support Ethiopia's "Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda," unlocking critical financing.

The first review of the program led to a disbursement of $350 million, while the second, completed on January 17, 2025, approved an additional $248 million.

The Ministry stated that her agenda includes meetings with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high-ranking officials to review Ethiopia's economic development, key policy priorities, and ongoing reforms.

Additionally, the IMF chief is expected to engage with representatives from Ethiopia's private sector to discuss the business climate and investment opportunities. Her visit will also include stops at various social development projects, according to the statement.

