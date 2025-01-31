South Africa: DA Assists to Submit Solidariteit-Petition On NHI to Speaker

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) as part of our whole-of-society approach, has today together with the Freedom Front Plus accepted a petition and draft Bill from the Trade Union, Solidariteit, dealing with the National Health Insurance Act (NHI).

In terms of Rule 347 of the National Assembly (NA) Rules, petitions to the NA should be sponsored by a Member and both parties will cooperate in this regard with Solidariteit in its opposition to the NHI.

The DA has on various occasions before and after the 2024 General Elections campaigned against the NHI, stating that it will destroy any form of quality healthcare in South Africa. We have also advocated for alternatives that will see the retention of private health care, whilst ensuring quality universal healthcare for all. We continue this fight and welcome all opposition and partners who stand with us in solidarity.

We therefore welcome Solidariteit's opposition to the NHI in its current form and its participation in the democratic process. The DA will ensure that this petition is dealt with by Parliament in the correct way.