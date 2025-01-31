Uganda: Compensate Victims of Human Rights Violations - Deputy Speaker to Govt

Kampala, Uganda — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has emphasised the need for compensation for persons subjected to gross violations of their rights.

Tayebwa made the proposal following a report by the Committee on Human Rights that revealed that some prisoners across the country have been detained for over 28 years without trial.

He expressed visible dismay, describing the situation as both unacceptable and negligent. "It is incomprehensible that someone could be held in prison for 28 years without appearing before a court. These things feel like stories in movies," he remarked.

"This matter goes beyond just the release of two prisoners, it reflects systemic negligence. We must address it holistically to ensure it does not happen again," he said, questioning why Parliament had not addressed the issue earlier.

The report, tabled by the committee chairperson, Hon. Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, also the Member of Parliament for West Budama North East County, highlighted glaring issues of prolonged pre-trial detention.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," the report emphasised, urging the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to tackle the systemic barriers impeding access to justice.

The debate evoked emotional responses from legislators with several members calling for judicial interventions.

The Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons Service, Johnson Byabashaija (L); Kafuuzi (c) and Odoi-Oywelowo at a sitting of the Committee on Human Rights before the Tuesday afternoon plenary

Wilfred Niwagaba, the MP for Ndorwa County East, decried the injustice of holding individuals for decades without trial, noting that many detainees may ultimately be found innocent.

Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, pledged immediate government action. He announced that the justice ministry would engage with the Uganda Prisons Service as soon as possible to explore the possibility of automatically releasing two prisoners who have been on remand for 28 years.

He also acknowledged that some detainees had been classified as mentally unfit and were awaiting ministerial decisions.

Tayebwa directed the Attorney General to return to Parliament with a comprehensive update on the status of the prisoners and a more detailed report on the rights of detainees tried under the Military Court Martial system and concerns about the misuse of police bond