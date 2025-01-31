Rwanda: Ending GBV in Schools - the Case of Bugesera District

School — Related Gender-Based Violence (SRGBV), broadly defined as acts or threats of sexual, physical, or psychological violence occurring in and around schools, driven by social norms, stereotypes, and power imbalances (UNESCO & UN Women, 2016), is a global issue with significant consequences for learners, including low self-esteem, depression, early and unintended pregnancies, and sexually transmitted infections like HIV. It also severely affects educational outcomes, leading many students to avoid school, underperform academically, or drop out entirely.

To prevent and address school-related gender-based violence, the Government of Rwanda has implemented various laws and policies to prevent and address school-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) while promoting gender equality in education. Legal frameworks such as the Penal Code (2018) and the GBV Law (2008) criminalize gender-based violence. Additional measures, including the 2020 National Gender Policy, the 2011 GBV Policy, the 2016 School Health Policy, the 2006 Girls' Education Policy, and the School Code of Conduct (2016), aim to create a safe learning environment.

Despite robust legal frameworks, SRGBV remains a pressing challenge in Rwanda. Acts of sexual, physical, and psychological violence in and around schools have long-lasting consequences for learners, particularly girls, leading to low self-esteem, school dropouts, and early pregnancies.

To tackle this, the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Rwanda, in partnership with Never Again Rwanda (NAR) and with funding from the Swiss Development Cooperation, launched the "Let's Fight GBV" project. The initiative, implemented in 10 high schools in Bugesera and Kicukiro Districts as well as two higher learning institutions in Kigali, aims to reinforce safeguarding policies to create safer learning environments.

A transformative shift

For many schools, the introduction of safeguarding policies has led to increased awareness and accountability. Students and staff are now more informed about gender-based violence, resulting in a rise in reported cases and better responses from school leadership. M. Goretti Mukarindiro, the head teacher of GS Nyamata Catholic, observed the impact, stating, "The project has been an eye-opener regarding the challenges faced by girls in schools. The policy has given us clear guidance on how to handle GBV issues effectively."

One of the most significant impacts of these policies has been the reduction in teenage pregnancies. Schools have embraced creative ways to engage students, using games, drama, and discussions to help them understand safeguarding principles.

Jeannette Macumi, head teacher of GS Kamabare, noted, "Before this policy, teenage pregnancies were rampant. But now, students are more informed and confident in reporting cases."

Beyond awareness, schools have taken structural steps to improve implementation. Some have designated focal teachers responsible for monitoring and enforcing safeguarding policies, ensuring students have trusted individuals to turn to. There has also been a decrease in physical violence, and students with disabilities are receiving more support, making learning environments safer and more inclusive.

Overcoming implementation barriers

Despite these achievements, several challenges hinder full implementation. One of the biggest obstacles is parental resistance. Some parents struggle to recognize the long-term effects of GBV on their children, while others actively resist new school-led initiatives.

"Many parents do not fully understand the long-term impacts of GBV on their children. Some even resist initiatives that we introduce," Macumi added.

Economic vulnerability also plays a significant role in GBV cases. Financial instability increases the likelihood of exploitation and abuse, making students from low-income families more vulnerable. Additionally, the misuse of mobile phones has been linked to rising cases of online exploitation and teenage pregnancies.

Thomas Hitimana, Director of Studies at GS Nkanga, stressed the urgency of digital awareness, stating, "Phones are playing a role in the increase of teenage pregnancies. We need to educate students about the responsible use of technology."

To address these challenges, educators and district officials have proposed several key interventions. One urgent recommendation is the introduction of school psychologists to provide professional counseling services for students affected by GBV. The establishment of Youth Corners--safe spaces within schools where students can receive guidance, mentorship, and emotional support--is another critical step.

Parental engagement must also be strengthened through regular sensitization meetings aimed at increasing their understanding of safeguarding measures. In addition, schools are being encouraged to display safeguarding policies prominently on notice boards and classrooms to ensure easy access for students, teachers, and parents.

Apollinaire Bamurange, the Gender Officer at Bugesera District, emphasized the importance of sustained efforts, stating, "Regular sensitization meetings with parents are key to bridging gaps in awareness and involvement. To further support students, schools should assign focal teachers dedicated to mental health, ensuring a continuous and reliable support system."

Expanding the fight against GBV

As stakeholders continue working to eliminate GBV in schools, there is growing consensus on the need to expand the "Let's Fight GBV" project to additional schools and communities. The positive impact observed in Bugesera District has demonstrated that scaling up the initiative can lead to even greater improvements. Stronger collaboration between schools, parents, district officials, and civil society organizations is essential to ensure long-term success.

Furthermore, safeguarding policies must be continuously reinforced and aligned with national GBV policies to enhance their effectiveness. Schools must work closely with the government to ensure that these measures complement broader legislative efforts aimed at eradicating gender-based violence in educational institutions.

Lydia Mitali, the Girls' Education and Advocacy Manager at YWCA Rwanda emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum, stating, "We have made great strides, but there is still more work to be done. Our schools must become places of protection, empowerment, and growth for every child."

With continued commitment from all stakeholders, Bugesera District is setting a precedent for how safeguarding policies can drive meaningful change--ensuring that schools are not just centers of education but also safe havens for every child.