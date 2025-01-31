Rwanda: Doping May Not Be a Big Issue in Rwanda Yet but for How Long?

The rising pressure of fame and money is accelerating doping in sports worldwide and across all fields, but can Rwanda really and seriously tackle the issue?

The quest for fame, fortune, and the drive to outperform rivals have driven athletes to push the limits of their physical capabilities for decades.

While this competitive spirit is often praised, the temptation to seek shortcuts--especially through doping--has become an increasingly prevalent issue across the global sports arena.

This issue is not just a matter of individual ethics or health; it has serious implications for the integrity of sports itself.

Fame and financial gain are now more elaborately tied to athletic/sports success than ever before.

From lucrative endorsement deals to substantial prize money, athletes are constantly under pressure to deliver stellar performances.

With these rewards on the line, it's no surprise that some athletes may resort to performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) to give themselves an edge over the competition.

The allure of these substances is amplified by the often high costs of training and competing, especially in countries where athletes struggle to secure funding.

For some, doping becomes an unfortunate but attractive option. However, the global scale of doping incidents shows just how far-reaching the issue has become.

From baseball (US) to cycling (worldwide), tennis to track and field, almost every major sport has witnessed doping scandals that have not only destroyed careers but tarnished the public's faith in the fairness of competition.

Performance-enhancing drugs range from stimulants and hormones to steroids, all of which are classified by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) as illegal in competitive sports.

The substances are often designed to boost endurance, strength, or recovery time, making them attractive options for athletes looking to give their performance an artificial boost.

However, these drugs come with a hefty price tag and significant health risks.

In Rwanda, where the cost of testing for these substances is approximately $1,000 per athlete--an amount equivalent to about Rwf1,400,000--the expense of doping tests alone highlights the challenge.

While the price of drugs used to enhance performance is not readily available to the public, some of these substances are costly and can be accessed through networks that operate beneath the surface of the sporting world.

For athletes in developing nations like Rwanda, the temptation to use these substances can seem especially appealing, given the financial pressures they face.

Sponsorship opportunities for Rwandan athletes are limited compared to their counterparts in wealthier countries.

International success, therefore, represents a chance not only for personal glory but also for the possibility of life-changing financial rewards.

This environment can encourage desperate measures, including the use of banned substances.

Nonetheless, doping is not a big issue in Rwanda, but the question is, for how long before another case, similar to that of former long distance runner Robert Kajuga.

While athletes may argue that doping is simply a means to survive in an ultra-competitive arena, the ethical implications are clear.

The use of PEDs undermines the core values of sports--fair play, integrity, and equality. It also creates an uneven playing field, where those who refuse to cheat are left at a disadvantage.

More concerning, however, are the health risks associated with doping. The long-term effects of these substances can include liver damage, cardiovascular issues, hormonal imbalances, and psychological impacts such as aggression and depression.

These consequences not only affect an athlete's career but can severely impact their quality of life post-retirement.

Rwanda's response and what can be done

In Rwanda, the issue of doping is still in its nascent stages, though recent warnings from the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) suggest that the situation is being closely monitored.

While doping has not yet reached widespread levels, the country has experienced instances of athletes being suspended for drug use, such as former long-distance runner Robert Kajuga, who was banned for four years in 2016 for evading a doping test.

The high cost of doping tests and the lack of local testing facilities are key barriers to effectively addressing the issue.

As Assuman Nuhu, head of the RNOSC's Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, highlighted, sending tests to external laboratories is a significant financial burden.

Given the cost of testing and the limited resources, the best approach would be to increase awareness about doping's dangers and educate athletes about the severe consequences of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Additionally, Rwanda should invest in better local anti-doping programs, working with international bodies such as WADA to establish partnerships for educational campaigns.

These efforts should involve direct interaction with athletes, providing them with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions.

More proactive testing at local competitions would also be an important step to deter athletes from resorting to doping in the first place.

Fostering a culture of clean sports should be emphasized across all levels--from grassroots to elite athletes.

Stronger support for athletes, such as better funding, training facilities, and transparent sponsorship opportunities, can help mitigate the financial pressures that drive athletes to consider doping as a viable option.

While doping is not yet a big issue in Rwanda and that there are no alarm bells yet to make the country worry, but the fact that neighbors Kenya and Ethiopia top a list of nations categorised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) as being the most at risk of doping, is a big concern for Rwanda not to rest on its laurels.

Unlike Kenya where top athletes like former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop as well as former three-time Boston Marathon champion Rita Jeptoo and Jemimah Sumgong, the Olympic marathon gold medalist at Rio 2016, the problem is not believed to be so widespread in Ethiopia, but doping products are reportedly easily available in Addis Ababa.

Nearly 300 athletes from Kenya have been punished for using banned substances since 2015, tarnishing the country's image as a running powerhouse.

Therein lays trouble for Rwanda because Kenya is where athletes from the region and across the globe, trek in search for the best high altitude training camps for long distance running. Isn't that worrying!