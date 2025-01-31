South Africa: F1 Bid Steering Committee Welcomes Deadline Extension for Bid Process

The F1 Bid Steering Committee has welcomed the announcement by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, that the submission deadline has been extended for the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEQI) for interested parties in South Africa's Formula 1 Grand Prix bidding process.

Since the publishing of the RFEQI document, the Bid Committee has observed "with great pride" the interest and positive sentiment in the country around the F1 bidding process and the prospects of seeing the F1 Grand Prix return to South Africa.

"We are pleased that the Minister has concurred and approved the extension of the submission date for the RFEQI from 31 January 2025 to 18 March 2025.

"Our priority as the committee is to ensure that the country presents before F1 a comprehensive, sustainable and financially viable case for the F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa," F1 Bid Steering Committee chairperson, Bakang Lethoko, said on Wednesday.

Engagements with prospective bidders in the process indicate that there is great enthusiasm amongst various interested parties and stakeholders in the F1. The committee says it is committed to ensuring that the process is competitive, fair and transparent.

As part of the Bid Steering Committee's commitment to openness and transparency, the committee has delegated Mlimandlela Ndamase, a member of the committee, as spokesperson for the F1 Bid Steering Committee.

This is to provide the media unfettered access to the committee on matters that relate to its mandate and which are not restricted by confidentiality requirements applicable to the process.

"As the Bid Committee, we are excited and encouraged by the responses and interest shown thus far and are extremely hopeful that the process will deliver a compelling proposal for the F1 to consider and approve," Lethoko said.