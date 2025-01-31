Sudan: 48 Combat Vehicles of RSF Militia and Its Soldiers Destroyed in El-Fashir, Including Vehicles for the Kornet Crews

El-Fashir — The Sixth Infantry Division, the joint forces of the armed struggle movements, the special forces and the mobilized individuals continued to achieve overwhelming victories over the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Al-Dagalo militia.

The forces were able on Tuesday to destroy three combat vehicles for the Kornet crews in eastern El-Fashir, while the Air Force carried out a number of successful air raids targeting a militia movement coming from southeast El-Fashir and west of the Golo Dam and the vicinity of the Shagra area, where (45) combat vehicles were completely destroyed through those raids, in addition to partially destruction of other vehicles and killing dozens of militia members.

The Sixth Infantry Division added, in its press briefing on Wednesday, that joint forces comprising the Special Action Forces, the Intelligence Service, the Joint Force and Supporting Youth had managed to arrest a number of collaborators with the militia during the combing operations carried out by the force in the deserted neighborhoods of El-Fashir, where the collaborators were accompanying members of the militia while wearing women's dress.

The Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir ridiculed the rumor spread by some militia elements, in which they claimed that they were besieging the walls of El-Fashir from the areas of Golo, Zamzam and Abu Shenibat, stressing that the sites are guarded by the will of Allah Almighty and then the steadfast forces, adding that once the militia passes through those areas, the lesson will be harsh.

Regarding the long artillery shelling that the militia continued to target the city's neighborhoods, focusing on the Saudi Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology, the division explained that the militia shelled those areas on Tuesday with (35) bombs from howitzers, (120) mm mortars and (23) cannons, noting that the shelling damaged some buildings in the Saudi Hospital, but did not cause any casualties, in addition to the militia launching (25) combat drones targeting the forces' bases, shelter camps, and some markets.

The Sixth Infantry Division confirmed that those marches, by Allah's Grace, did not hit any human or material target, asserting that all forces are still continuing their tangible progress on all fronts, expressing its thanks to all the forces in the field and to the Air Eagles.

The Sixth Infantry Division congratulated the victories achieved on the axes of Bahri, Khartoum, East Nile, and Umm Rawaba.