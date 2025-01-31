Tunisia Strongly Condemns Zionist Attack Against Jenin Camp in West Bank

Tunis, Jan.30 — Tunisia strongly condemns the Zionist attack against the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

"This attack demonstrates, once again, the obstinacy of the occupying forces and their determination to undermine peace efforts, by opening a new front and exporting the model of extermination applied in the Gaza Strip to the other occupied Palestinian territories," reads a Foreign Ministry press release on Thursday.

Tunisia calls on the international community to take action to rein in the Zionist occupying forces and compel them to immediately halt their military operations in the cities and camps of the West Bank, notably in Jenin, in a bid to guarantee a lasting truce and prevent a further explosion of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Tunisia reaffirms its unconditional support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to recover their legitimate, inalienable and imprescriptible rights.

Tunisia further reiterates its firm position in support of the Palestinian brothers in their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent, fully sovereign state on their entire land, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.