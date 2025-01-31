South Africa: Trio in Joshlin's Disappearance Set for Pre-Trial - South African News Briefs - January 31, 2025

Trio in Joshlin's Disappearance Set for Pre-Trial in High Court

Three suspects in Joshlin Smith's disappearance are set to appear in the Western Cape High Court for pre-trial proceedings, reports IOL. Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn were charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. Charges against two other individuals were dropped. Joshlin, an eight-year-old from Saldanha Bay, disappeared on February 19, 2024. Kelly was alleged to have planned months in advance to have her children taken away or sold. Laurentia Lombaard, a former accused turned state witness, claimed Kelly met an unknown woman the day before Joshlin disappeared and took her to a white vehicle before reporting her missing. Joshlin remains missing, despite extensive searching, and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Families Urged to Identify Stilfontein Mine Victims

Police in the North West are asking relatives of deceased illegal miners to help identify the bodies found two weeks ago at Buffelsfontein Gold Mine's Shaft 11 in Stilfontein, reports SABC News. A government-funded rescue operation recovered 78 bodies. The mission also recovered 246 other survivors. Last year, community volunteers retrieved nine bodies, bringing the total to 89 deceased illegal miners. Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the police, said relatives of the deceased are invited to come forward for identification. Stilfontein Police Station is requesting that family members meet with the investigation team between 8:00 a.m. and 15:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Planned Water Maintenance to Impact Johannesburg

SABC News reports that Johannesburg Water will carry out scheduled maintenance at the Hector Norris pump station from Friday until Monday. The water utility says this is aimed at improving infrastructure for sustainable water supply. The affected areas include Johannesburg CBD, Newtown, Jeppestown, Doorfontein, and Melville. Johannesburg Water Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala urges residents to use water sparingly.

More South African news