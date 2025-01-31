Congo-Kinshasa: Hospitals Overwhelmed in DR Congo, Food Running Out - Goma Faces 'Devastation'

After days of intense fighting, the humanitarian situation in Goma, capital of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has reached alarming levels - with humanitarian needs now massive and response capacities severely strained.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday that food supplies are running dangerously low, as water and electricity outages exacerbate the crisis.

The seizure and closure of Goma's airport by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has further interfered with aid delivery, while the blocking of roads and lake transport restrictions have left thousands stranded.

The rebel group has taken control of most of Goma since entering the city on Monday in the biggest escalation of a decades-long conflict springing from the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis, and a continuing struggle for control of rich mineral resources in the region among a plethora of armed groups.

Fleeing by boat

Families attempting to flee the violence across Lake Kivu are resorting to unsafe makeshift boats, putting their lives at risk.

At the same time, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reports that humanitarian workers have been unable to leave their shelters in Goma for over 24 hours due to the insecurity, severely affecting emergency response efforts.

Tom Fletcher, the emergency relief chief, has allocated $17 million from the UN's Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) to support lifesaving assistance - yet access to those in need remains uncertain.

Hospitals overwhelmed

Medical facilities in Goma - and second city Bukavu to the south - are overwhelmed, with over 2,000 injuries reported since the beginning of January, including many from gunshot wounds. Hospitals lack adequate medical supplies, fuel and staff to manage the growing influx of patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are urgently working to bolster healthcare services, but with supply chains disrupted and facilities at capacity, response efforts are severely strained.

Additionally, health authorities warn of an increasing risk of disease outbreaks, including cholera, measles and mpox, due to mass displacement, unsafe water sources and inadequate sanitation.

Escalating insecurity in North Kivu

In the village of Kiziba, on the outskirts of Goma, civilians are reporting armed men in military uniforms carrying out widespread looting, extortion and sexual violence, according to Radio Okapi, the station run by UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, MONUSCO.

Meanwhile, Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General Spokesperson reported that other armed groups in the east, including Zaïre and the CODECO militias, have increased attacks against the population in Djugu territory in the past month, robbing civilians.

At least six people have been killed since last weekend and as a result, many have stopped using roads in the area, which also prevents them from going to their fields or to markets.

Reports indicate that some roads have reopened, but mass displacement continues, with at least 700,000 people now internally displaced within North Kivu and South Kivu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peacekeepers' response

Peacekeepers with (MONUSCO) have launched the second phase of an operation called Horizon of Peace in Djugu territory, aiming to contain an escalation of violence by armed groups, according to Mr. Dujarric.

MONUSCO peacekeepers have stepped up patrols on several roads in the territory to support the free movement of people and goods.

Calls for international action

Bruno Lemarquis, the UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for DR Congo, has issued a strong plea for immediate international support. "I call on the international community to step up its support in the face of a worsening humanitarian crisis," he stated.

Emergency food agency WFP has reiterated its readiness to resume food distributions as soon as security conditions permit, but without immediate access, thousands remain at risk of starvation and disease.