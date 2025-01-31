South Africa: Mashatile Extends Heartfelt Condolences to Families of Fallen SANDF Soldiers in Congo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in expressing his deepest condolences to the families of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who recently lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"These brave soldiers were dedicated to their mission and committed to contributing to peace and stability in the DRC. We also call upon His Holiness to pray for peace and stability in the DRC and Africa as a whole," Mashatile said on Thursday.

The Deputy President was speaking at the official opening of the first phase of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex in North Riding, Johannesburg.

Several soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the DRC, have been killed by the M23 rebel group in recent days amid fierce fighting, including 13 members of the SANDF.

The recent deadly clashes have intensified in eastern DRC after Kinshasa withdrew its diplomats from Kigali in Rwanda. Rebels have advanced toward the strategic city of Goma, which is rich in minerals.

The SANDF soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex

The official opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex was led by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current Guru and President of BAPS, who travelled from India for the occasion.

BAPS is a significant branch of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, a Hindu denomination.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex will serve as a centre for spiritual, social, and charitable activities.

The country's second-in-command, who also visited the centre during its initial development phase, said the event is more than just the inauguration of an architectural marvel.

"It is a powerful symbol of our shared commitment to building a South Africa rooted in diversity, inclusivity, and mutual respect," he told the attendees.

The building will be a place of worship, offer language and music classes, and feature a sports complex.

He described this historic inauguration as a representation of the country's constitutional values, including freedom of religion, human dignity, and unity in diversity.

"As we gather here, we are reminded of the importance of embracing and celebrating our differences. In a world that is often divided by barriers and boundaries, this centre stands as a beacon of unity and understanding," he said.

The Deputy President stated that the temple will not only function as a place of worship but also as a sanctuary for peace, knowledge, and spiritual enrichment for individuals from all backgrounds.

Mashatile also commended the thousands of volunteers who have worked diligently to make this vision a reality and noted that the government is inspired by their dedication.

"Let us draw inspiration from the Hindu values and principles, as we strive to build united and prosperous communities founded on mutual respect, understanding, love and cooperation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy President invited the BAPS organisation to continue working with government in addressing pressing social challenges, including gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), substance abuse, violence and crime facing local communities.

"As a religious community, you have a crucial role to play in recognising and bolstering the best practices in your community for preventing and eliminating these ills.

"This is a responsibility that falls squarely on both our shoulders. We must collaborate our efforts within our communities to reaffirm the importance of freedom, peace, security, and respect for all human rights," Mashatile said.