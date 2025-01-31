Ethiopia Climbing Higher in Tourism Ranking

Ethiopia has emerged as Africa's fastest-growing tourist destination, achieving an impressive 40% increase in international arrivals over the past five years, according to a 2024 report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This remarkable growth places Ethiopia first in Africa and sixth globally, following Qatar, El Salvador, Albania, Saudi Arabia, and Curaçao. Morocco and Egypt follow Ethiopia in second and third place respectively, according to the UNWTO's 2024 report.

With its deep-rooted history, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality, the country is climbing higher in Africa's tourism potential. Home to myriads of natural and manmade tourist attraction sites, the country offers an unmatched variety of attractions, ranging from ancient historical sites to breathtaking landscapes. The country's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, vibrant cultural traditions, and unique geographical features make it an increasingly popular destination.

The miraculous surge in tourism is no accident and surprise. It is the product government's strategic investments, flagship initiatives, and a renewed focus on the country's rich historical, cultural, and natural attractions.

From the recently refurbished national palace to the formidable public parks to Addis Corridor projects, the formidable projects being built by the government have already added unprecedented boons to the huge tourism potential of the country.

Since the onset of the reform, the government has prioritized tourism as a pillar of economic development. One of the most significant initiatives is the Dine for a Nation project, which aims to develop and enhance major tourist sites across the country. This initiative has not only improved Ethiopia's tourism appeal but also generated employment opportunities and boosted local economies. The projects that include Unity, Friendship parks and Halala Kela, among other recent developments, have also played a key role in the turnaround.

Built under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the parks have uplifted the values and make it easier to showcase the diverse cultures, historical artifacts, and modern development efforts. These parks have become a symbol of the country's unity and a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Large investments in infrastructure, including roads, airports, and accommodations, have made travel within the country easier. The expansion of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest and most efficient airline, has boosted connectivity, making Addis Ababa a major transit hub for global travelers.

The country has broadened its tourism offerings beyond traditional historical attractions, incorporating adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and wellness tourism. The development of high-end lodges and resorts, particularly in national parks and historical sites, has attracted more international visitors.

The government has worked to improve the country's image, ensuring security and safety for visitors. Tourist-friendly policies, including visa-on-arrival options for many nationalities, have encouraged more visitors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And, the inclusion of the country in top global tourism rankings by UNWTO would help boost the country's visibility and credibility as a must-visit destination. As the country continues to expand its tourism infrastructure and refine its visitor experience, Ethiopia is well on its way to becoming a top global travel destination

In sum, Ethiopia's impressive rise as Africa's fastest-growing tourism destination is a testament to strategic investment, cultural richness, and the country's unmatched historical and natural wonders. The country has the potential to climb even higher in global tourism ranking, improving service quality, and maintaining stability.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 31 JANUARY 2025