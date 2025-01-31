Ethiopia: New Proclamation Targets Improved Water Resource Management

Ethiopia is endowed with trans-boundary Rivers and considered a center of vast water resources. Despite this abundance, the nation continues to grapple with an inadequate water resource management system. Therefore,the establishment of laws that ensure shared benefits among neighboring countries and beyond is essential.

The country is pursuing initiatives to fully leverage its resources through the implementation of inclusive water management laws. Recently, the Ministry of Water and Energy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Irrigation and Lowland, has drafted a proclamation aimed at laying the groundwork for water resource management to ensure comprehensive benefits.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ethiopian Water Resource Experts Association President, Amanuel Abate (PhD), said that the country is blessed to have abundant water resources, similar to how other nations are rich in gold and other minerals.

Amanuel, who is also Water Resource Engineering Management Lecturer at the University of Gondar, however, expressed that there is a significant gap in the exploitation of these untapped resources.

Interestingly, Egypt fully supplies its citizens with water sourced from the Ethiopian Nile River, while Ethiopians still struggle to access water despite being the source of this vital resource in the continent. This issue stems from a lack of an efficient water resource management system within the country. The ratification and implementation of the draft proclamation will improve water resource management and enhance accessibility, he emphasized.

The Expert also mentioned that water is a critical component that influences the global economy.Therefore, it is essential to implement an effective water resource management system. The implementation of theproposed proclamation will be crucial for sustainably protecting the water ecosystem and ensuring lasting development, Amanuel added.

Arba-Minch University Water Technology Institute Lecturer, and Water and Irrigation Engineering Researcher, Ayano Hirpo (PhD), stated that various studies indicate that Ethiopia has an estimated 122 billion cubic meters of surface water and over 2.6 billion cubic meters of underground water, of which only three percent is currently utilized.

The research suggest that the nation needs to implement legal frameworks for effective water resource management. This is vital for effective control, management, and development of water resources, he added.

The Lead Researcher for Agriculture and Rural Development at the Policy Study Institute (PSI), Mekonen Bekele (PhD), stated that Ethiopia was initiated its first water resource administration in 2007, focusing on using water for drinking, irrigation, and electricity generation. However, the framework lacked practical investments that benefit citizens, and the recently proposed water resource bill is anticipated to provide inclusive advantages.