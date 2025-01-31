Ethiopia: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Addis Ababa

The capital of Ethiopia and Africa, Addis Ababa, is a city that skillfully combines modernity and tradition. From its vibrant streets and bustling markets to its contemporary skyscrapers and opulent hotels, Addis Ababa has something to offer every kind of visitor, whether they want to explore historic churches and museums, sample delectable Ethiopian food, or just take in the lively atmosphere of the city.

Additionally, the city has made itself more livable by combining environmental protection with modernization, allocating more space for protected parks and undergoing massive green area conservation. Unity Park, Shegerpark, and Entoto Park are the top destinations that showcase natural beauty with historical heritage.

Park of Unity

Unity Park, housed inside the National Grand Palace, provides visitors with the chance to learn about Ethiopian history and culture as well as the natural world. Here, you may see historic structures and relics, visit the zoo to see unusual creatures like the endemic black mane lion, and learn about native plants in the traditional garden. You can refuel throughout the day at a few cafes or restaurants as well. Although admission to the park requires a ticket, there are packages that include photos and even a tour inside the palace. You can go on a full-day city trip in Addis Ababa, which includes park admission.

Since its opening, Unity Park Ethiopia has welcomed guests every day of the week. .The National Palace, which occupies 40,000 square meters of ground, was constructed more than a century ago under Emperor Menelik II. The most powerful family in the country dwells there, and it has long been considered the center of political power. An arena, a playground, a zoo, three churches, the House of Royals, and an imperial banquet hall are among the attractions that tourists can enjoy within the refurbished enclosure.

Freindship Square and Sheger Park

Between the main Friendship Square and the Abrehot Library, Ethiopia's largest public library, is Friendship Square, whose construction is finished and officially opened.

The recently inaugurated square features a number of conventional entertainment amenities, such as cafeterias, football and basketball fields, lovely spots for wedding photos, and children's play areas with playground equipment.

Sheger Park was developed as part of Prime Minister Abiy's plan to beautify Addis Ababa in order to change the city's image and make it appear more resilient and hopeful as it faces the future.

The park, located in the capital's downtown, will be crucial to supporting service economies on the upper floor.

The park is a component of the Entoto-Akaki Riverside Beautification project, which spans 58 kilometers and includes science and technology facilities, cultural institutes, and an art gallery.

To create a top-notch tourist destination, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has started the Entoto Project and the Sheger River side projects.

Entoto Natural Park

Enclosed in a vast expanse of land at the peak of Addis Ababa, Entoto Park is one of the city's newest attractions initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The mountain range that hosts the beautiful park is rightly dubbed 'the lung of Addis Ababa' for the lush eucalyptus forest that covers the area. The place is also a favorite training ground for Ethiopia's renowned athletes and aspiring ones.

Thanks to the myriad of recreational facilities and the natural charm of the place, Entoto Park has become one of the must-visit parks in Addis. Some of the park's amenities include playing grounds, cinema, restaurants, cafes, artificial lake, art galleries, spas, sports centers and other facilities where visitors can enjoy a number of indoor and outdoor activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If you want to have a taste of one of the most refreshing places in Addis, Entoto Park is the place for you.

Entoto Natural Park is the unique place to discover the vastest deep forest mountain area with streams flowing out from clear springs and waterfall where it amazes with absolutely stunningly dramatic places for relaxation or completely hilarious water activities in diverse meandering streams which continues to naturally create hidden rock vaults.

Entoto Park, which was inaugurated two years ago, has now become a beautiful place equipped fully with various indoor and outdoor facilities, including sport centers, library, restaurants and coffee shops.