Ethiopia: College Boosts Job Prospects With New Training Equipment

ADDIS ABABA — LG-KOICA Hope TVET College is enhancing its efforts to prepare students for competitive international job markets in electronics and information technology.

The college received a significant boost with a donation of 150 modern computer monitor (screens) from the Kenya LG Electronics Office. This equipment will support training programs designed to equip Ethiopian youth with the latest hardware and software skills.

College Dean Tariku Gebremedhin highlighted the college's decade-long commitment to providing electrical and IT maintenance courses to various community members, including families of Korean War veterans, low-income individuals, and people with disabilities.

He emphasized that the donation will further solidify the college's vision of becoming a center of excellence and a vibrant academic institution, contributing to Ethiopia's socioeconomic development.

Dean Tariku expressed gratitude to the Korean community and government for their ongoing support and stressed the importance of continued collaboration. He noted the college's work with national institutions, particularly the Ministry of Labor and Skill, to create both domestic and overseas job opportunities.

The college offers various programs, including Korean language training, overseas job placement assistance, self-employment support, local employment programs, and other global initiatives in related fields.

The college has graduated over 600 students in eight cohorts and has successfully facilitated job placements for its graduates. As part of its corporate social responsibility, the college also supports Mekedonnia and Gergesenon charity organizations.

During the handover ceremony, the college showcased student projects, including a multifunctional cooker, a smart irrigation system, and laser engineering machines.

Tariku emphasized the college's alignment with the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy, which promotes an inclusive digital economy.

He acknowledged the collaboration between LG Electronics, KOICA, and World Together (a Korea-based NGO) in establishing and operating the technology college, focused on technology and skills transfer.

Beyond the recent donation, LG Electronics has consistently provided various products and teaching aids to the college, helping students meet the demands of the international labor market and encouraging entrepreneurship. Tariku noted that LG Electronics and its subsidiaries are currently hiring graduates in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Djibouti, South Africa, and Mauritius.

He reaffirmed the college's commitment to developing professionals who are competitive in the international electronics and IT job markets.

The 12,000 m² campus boasts modern facilities, including ICT labs and maintenance rooms, incubation centers, a library, B2B and CISCO shops, and training rooms.