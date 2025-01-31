Kenya: Tinashe in Overdrive for Success Ahead of Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 - Young rally driver Tinashe Gatimu has set loftier targets for herself in 2025 following a good run in the previous year.

Tinashe says her success at the two past editions of the Safari Rally have increased her drive for more glory.

"As far as the Safari Rally is concerned, my target is to finish and maybe even do better than I did in the last two editions. For the rest of the year, I want to participate in more national events as we build up to participate in African Rally Championships (ARC) and give the likes of Karan (Patel) a run for their money," she said.

Tinashe's journey in motorsports has been nothing short of meteoric.

She dove into the deep waters of motorsports in 2022, while working as a mechanic for her father, Gatimu Mindo, ahead of the East Africa Classic Rally.

A year later, she was making her debut at the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally, navigated by her mother - longtime rally driver Caroline Gatimu.

It was an unforgettable debut in which she finished 10th overall in the Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) category, during the global event.

Tinashe repeated the trick in last year's edition when she also managed to cross the finish line.

As she has done so countless times, the 19-year-old credits her parents for how far she has come.

"There is no secret, really...it's just because of the support of mom and dad. That has been a big help, I wouldn't be here without them. With more preparations, I am sure I will be able to reach greater heights," the youngster said.

Tinashe added: "The chemistry with my mom is amazing. She is a rally driver herself and I get to learn from her and from her experience. We just gel together in the car."

Her preps for the world's toughest rally are on schedule and Tinashe is confident she will be ready for rev off come March 19 - when the competition begins with a shakedown at Sleeping Warrior.

"I will be doing a test run practice soon...just to get a feel of the car and to know what we need to change, what we need to set up and everything," she said.

Tinashe's preparations have been boosted by a Ksh 23 million sponsorship from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), which she will share with three other drivers, including Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi and Karan Patel.