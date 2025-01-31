Southern Africa: Cosafa to Back Andrew Kamanga for FIFA Council

29 January 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

At a meeting of COSAFA Member Association Presidents held in Rabat, Morocco on Monday, 27 January, a resolution was taken that the Zonal Union will fully support Mr Andrew Kamanga, President of the Football Association of Zambia, in his bid for a place on the FIFA Council.

FIFA's Review Committee has declared Mr Kamanga eligible to stand for the elections, which will be held at CAF's Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo on 12 March, 2025.

Mr Kamanga is hoping to win one of the five seats available to CAF members on the FIFA Council.

The COSAFA membership recognises the achievements of Mr Kamanga in Zambia, within the Southern African Zone and at CAF and FIFA levels, and is in no doubt as to the strength and quality of his candidacy for the FIFA Council.

COSAFA believes Mr Kamanga will be a worthy representative for the Zonal Union.

