Kenya: A Man Reborn - Kavisi Ready for Rev Off After Falling in Love With Motorsport Again

NAIROBI — Kenyan rally driver Evans Kavisi is eager to make up for lost time with an excellent performance at this year's WRC Safari Rally.

Kavisi is specifically targeting a winning debut in the African Rally Championships (ARC).

"For this year, I want to try my hand at the ARC. Things are a little bit unclear with the KNRC (Kenya National Rally Championships). In light of the measurable goals, I want to compete in the ARC, which will be my first time, as well as the WRC," he said.

Kavisi revealed he has been burning the midnight oil, along with his team, to prepare physically and mentally.

"There are two ways to look at it...there is the team, which is now preparing the machine but a lot of it has to go towards making the team bond. I have to understand everyone where they are from a mental perspective...for me to be able to perform and leave all my worries with them. We have been doing a lot of that so that we see how this event can be good to us," he explained.

Kavisi is returning to the sport after a one-and-a-half year sabbatical during which he admits he fell out of love with rallying due to the frustrations involved in it.

However, this love was rekindled thanks to another sport that he picked up as a pastime - golf.

"I needed some time to put my head together and remember why I got into the sport in the first place. It is quite an emotional sport and the moment you put on that helmet, that's when the reality strikes. Sometimes, when things don't go the way you expect, it becomes frustrating considering the resources one has to invest in the sport as well. I now feel that I am in a better space than I was," Kavisi said.

He added: "Golf is a very interesting sport in that you are always competing against yourself. Today you may be at your best game and then by tomorrow morning, you are like the worst golfer on this earth. You have to keep applying yourself to become better and grow to the next level."

An empowering sabbatical

The rally driver elaborated on the lessons he has gleaned from golf.

"By the end of it, I actually realised that the same thing I needed to have done in motorsports...just work on myself as a human. As a driver, where am I going wrong? Is it my risk analysis? How do I view the sport? In my opinion, it had to do with risk and some of the decisions that I was making," Kavisi said.

Apart golfing, he has also picked up running as a way of sharpening himself physically and mentally.

"I am also an avid runner...I run for like 10 or 15kms per day. I combine that with golf so that I am prepared physically. Motorsport is very taxing physically so you need to have gone through some elements before you sit behind the wheel," he said.

The driver is among four rally drivers set to benefit from Ksh 23 million kitty from the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ahead of their preparations for the Safari Rally - slated for March 20-23.

Others are Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu and ARC champion Karan Patel.