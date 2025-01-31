South Africa: Higher Education Committee Impressed By Orbit Tvet College for Advancing Student-Centred Training

document

Orbit TVET College stands out as a beacon of excellence within the otherwise challenging technical and vocational education and training (TVET) section, epitomising the ideals of what a TVET college should aspire to be. The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education yesterday concluded the North West leg of its oversight with a visit to Orbit College in Rustenburg.

The committee was impressed by Orbit's skills development during their class-by-class visits and tour of the college's infrastructure. Committee members urged Orbit to maintain its high standards and continue the excellent work that the college is doing. The committee also commended the level of professionalism at Orbit, noting that this is what a TVET college should aspire to be.

However, the committee noted that despite the excellent work, Orbit is not immune to the problem of staff in acting positions, which was raised by both labour unions and the Student Representative Council. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, said, "We have committed ourselves in this term to have a meeting with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to discuss governance issues, including DHET's inability to fill vacant posts."

Mr Letsie added, "Currently, we have deputy principals and senior managers in acting positions, which should have been permanently appointed by the colleges themselves, but this has not been done. Not filling these posts takes a toll on the already available human resources, stretching them to do more work."

Orbit College was also commended for its partnership with Intel Corporation and the DHET to inspire students to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence. This collaboration aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to develop innovative AI solutions. Additionally, Orbit College was encouraged to enhance its ICT systems to streamline and improve the efficiency of student registration processes.

Today, the committee will conduct its last oversight with a visit to the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.