Africa: Beware of Zombie 'Unicef Africa' Scam Circulating Again On Facebook

Beware of zombie 'Unicef Africa' scam circulating again on Facebook

IN SHORT: The scam has been debunked before - but there is seemingly no end to its mutation and re-invention. Unicef is not giving away money through the so-called Unicef African Foundation. Learn how to spot such fake promotions and stay safe online.

Facebook posts advertising the "UNICEF African Foundation Promotion" have been circulating, sparking curiosity and concern among users.

These promotions use the name of Unicef, a United Nations agency dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and long-term support to children and mothers in developing countries.

The posts promise cash rewards and claim to be part of a partnership with "Unicef African Foundation". They urge people to click on links to learn more or apply. Some of the links take users to a private WhatsApp chat.

One post, dated 22 January 2025, reads: "Attention!! Attention!! Attention!!. Let us all shift our gears to this UNICEF AFRICAN FOUNDATION PROMOTION. It is rewarding people with money . The following are requirements: 1. Applying online using the following link?. Click on the link and strictly send the word 'PROMOTION'. Otherwise you will not win."

It also claims: "2. Registration fee on your MTN line Lonestar. The fee depends on the promotion you qualify after applying. 3. Your correct details must be submitted. Otherwise you will not qualify Let's us all apply . Promotion is almost coming to an end in few hours. I have received mine of 650,750 lRD."

Another post published on 21 January reads: "Thanks So much UNICEF PROMOTION TEAM for your support. I received UGX 4,375,200after applying it. You guys try your luck, free money from UNICEF FOUNDATION meant to empower Africans Requirements are just simple your details and service voucher fee 154,000k For more you can inbox me."

These posts often feature screenshots of text messages that appear to confirm receipt of funds via mobile money from Unicef.

But is this promotion legit? We checked.

Ignore fake promotions

Scammers often use the trust and credibility of well-known organisations such as Unicef to defraud people.

The posts contain numerous grammatical errors and random capitalisation that is not typical of Unicef's official communications. Such inconsistencies strongly indicate that the promotion is likely to be a scam.

On 9 January, Unicef Kenya used its official verified X account to warn the public against falling victim to fake promotions using its name.

"FRAUD WARNING! Be aware of fake promotions on WhatsApp using UNICEF's name. One example is a fake offer asking for payments to 'receive' funds. THERE IS NO UNICEF Africa Foundation. Do not make payments or fall victim! Report any fake promotions to [email protected]," the organisation wrote.

Stay safe!

Scams on social media platforms, especially Facebook, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Many of these scams promise rewards that are too good to be true, so it is important to know how to spot them and protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Verify the source: Always check if the account sharing the promotion is legitimate and official. Be cautious of accounts that aren't verified or seem unfamiliar. Avoid clicking suspicious links: If a link redirects you to a private WhatsApp conversation or an unknown website, it's a red flag. Hover over the listed links to check the URL or visit official websites directly. Don't share personal information: Legitimate promotions will never ask for sensitive information or upfront payments. If you're asked to provide personal details in a private chat or message, it's most likely a scam. Watch for red flags: Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true, create urgency, or pressure you into joining a private conversation. Scammers often use these tactics to get you to act without thinking. Report suspicious content: If you encounter a suspicious post or link, use Facebook's reporting tools to alert others and help prevent the scam from circulating further. Trust your gut: If something feels off, don't engage. It is better to err on the side of caution than to risk falling victim to a scam.

By following these steps, you can protect yourself from scams and ensure your online safety.

