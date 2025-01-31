Kenya: Kcaa Confirms Night Crash At Kedong Ranch, 2 Occupants Dead

31 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has confirmed a fatal crash involving a light aircraft at Kedong Ranch on Thursday night, which claimed the lives of two occupants.

In a statement on Friday, KCAA Director General Emile Arao said that investigations are ongoing in coordination with relevant authorities.

"KCAA is actively coordinating with relevant authorities, including the Air Accident Investigation Department, emergency responders, and local security personnel, to gather further details and facilitate response efforts," said Arao.

The agency said a member of the public to the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC), prompting a swift emergency response.

The aircraft, a Cessna 185 registred as 5Y-BVL, took off from Wilson Airport in Nairobi according to KCAA.

