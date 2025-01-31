Mauritius: Proposals Put Forward to Boost the Cooperative Sector

The Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, met the Directors of the Mauritius Co-operative Alliance (MCA) Ltd, yesterday at the seat of his Ministry in Port Louis, to discuss proposals to boost the local cooperative sector.

During the meeting, it was proposed to restructure the MCA Ltd so as to strengthen its financial stability, improve operational efficiency and enhance good governance. This will ensure that the organisation fulfils effectively its mandate and supports cooperative development.

Discussions also centred on the need to bring amendments to the Cooperatives Act 2016 so as to address modern challenges and beef up governance, transparency and financial sustainability. The need for digital integration, improved financial requirements and emerging sectors such as agricultural technology and e-commerce was also raised during the meeting.

The directors made the following proposals to the Minister, relating to:

access to land for sustainable agricultural and business activities to contribute to economic resilience and food security;

tax exemption for cooperative societies;

setting up of a Cooperative House and a Cooperative Market;

and celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025.

MCA Ltd is affiliated with the International Cooperative Alliance.