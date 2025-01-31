Mauritius: Government Programme 2025-2029 Paves the Way for a Hi-Tech Intelligent Island

30 January 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Government has set out the ambitious goal of transforming Mauritius into a Hi-Tech Intelligent Island. As outlined in the Government Programme 2025-2029, the country will be reshaped into an Intelligent Island through a comprehensive 360-degree digital transformation of government's services.

The objective is to make governance more citizen-centered, data-driven, responsible, and transparent, with a focus on digitising all life events for both individuals and businesses.

A key component of this transformation drive will be the development of a national Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy. The strategy will set clear objectives and leverage AI's potential to propel economic growth. Additionally, the telecommunications licensing regime will be reviewed to align with developments in the sector, simplifying services for a more streamlined licensing framework.

In a bid to upgrade the management of digital security threats, the Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Act 2021 will be amended. Government will also set up the "Mobile-ID" which will represent the de facto identity for Mauritians in the virtual world. It will serve as the primary tool for all online Government transactions and eventually extended to the private sector.

This Mobile-ID will enable centralised services encompassing health, education, social security, local authorities and banking.

