Sudan: Finance Minister Affirms Concern With Implementing Emergency Plan to Rescue Winter Season in Northern State

Port-Sudan — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, has affirmed his concern with implementing the emergency plan submitted by the Northern State to save the winter agricultural season, which was affected by the shortage of electricity supply due to the brutal attack by the outlaw militia on the transformer stations in the state.

During his review of the plan submitted by the state through the Ministers of Finance and Agriculture on Thursday, Dr. Jibiril promised to make serious efforts to implement the urgent requirements to provide electrical energy through mobile generators in coordination with the concerned authorities in the electricity sector and to implement the required radical treatments by re-installing the transformer stations affected by the attack, in addition to supporting alternative energies by providing solar energy for wells and drinking water stations.

On his part, the state's Minister of Finance, Amir Hassan Bashir, sent a reassuring message to the citizens and farmers of the Northern State, reflecting the concern of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the integration of efforts to protect the agricultural sector and ensure the success of the winter season, which promises abundant production, describing it as a season of dignity and a safety valve for food security in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture in the Northern State, Engineer Osman Ahmed Osman, has praised the quick response of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning to solve the problem of the agricultural sector on two tracks, one urgent, represented by providing ten mobile electric generators for the agricultural sector, and the second radical, by studying the establishment and installation of transformer stations in the state's localities.