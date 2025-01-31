Kenya: Kagwe Aims for Disease-Free Status With Nationwide Livestock Vaccination

Nairobi — The Nationwide Livestock Vaccination Campaign, aimed at vaccinating at least 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep, kicked off on Thursday.

The government has reiterated that the exercise is entirely voluntary, insisting it will force no farmer vaccinate their animals, amid concerns over vaccine safety.

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, during the launch in Laikipia North sub-county, said the three-year initiative will vaccinate livestock against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) biannually and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease that affects goats and sheeps, annually.

He said the goal is to protect the livestock and enhance productivity.

"The government, in partnership with County Governments, is committed to eradicating these diseases and achieving disease-free status from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH)," said Kagwe.

Kagwe added that FMD and PPR cause significant economic losses, with recent outbreaks in several counties leading to quarantines.

He urged farmers to ensure the vaccination of their livestock as scheduled to protect their health, boost productivity, and safeguard livelihoods.

The CS assured farmers of the vaccines' safety and effectiveness, adding that the initiative is for their own benefit.

This comes as the initiative has faced fierce resistance from some farmers and political leaders, fueled by misinformation about the vaccines.

Various conspiracy theories, including claims that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates financing the initiative to alter livestock genetics, have fueld opposition to the cmpaign.