Kenya: Bruno Vows to 'Catch a Grenade' for Otenga Despite Financial Challenges

Kisumu All Stars head coach Charles Bruno has vowed to steer the team to greater heights despite the County Government of Kisumu withdrawing their support to the side.

Bruno says his focus is on preparing the team for its subsequent National Super League (NSL) matches, including this weekend's fixture against Naivas FC.

"We have a match on Sunday in Machakos against Naivas FC. It's always an entertaining fixture, and I'm looking forward to it. We showed up today in high spirits, and we will continue to do so until the very last game," the gaffer said.

The former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards defender further urged the Otenga family to stay strong even as they battle to overcome the new wave of turbulence at the club.

"To my players, I urge you to stay focused. I know it's a lot to ask, but I also know how mentally strong you are, so I am not worried. To our amazing fans, thank you for everything. Thank you for getting us this far. We are stronger together, so keep supporting the boys. Otenga will fly!" he said.

Bruno was appointed as Otenga boss on October 17, 2023, having also joined the club as a player in 2019 from Mount Kenya United.

In his first full season in charge, he led the lakeside club to a fifth-place finish with 62 points from 38 points.

This season, they are currently placed seventh with 23 points, 11 adrift of leaders Nairobi United.

Bruno says coaching the club has given him immense joy beyond whatever amount of money could.

"This club gave me the opportunity to do what I love, and in return, it has given me immense support. My players and staff have stood by me, and no amount of money can repay that," he said.

His sentiments follow Thursday's announcement by the county government that they would be withdrawing support for the team.

In a letter by Francis Asunah, Kisumu's chief officer for Sports, Culture, Gender and Youth Affairs, the county said it would stop any sort of funding to the team.

"This is to bring to your attention the County Executive Committee decision on the non-renewal of the contract of Kisumu All Stars FC and the subsequent cessation of any other funding from the County Government of Kisumu," Asunah said.

He added: "You are therefore requested to communicate the same to the players and the technical bench in due time."

Kisumu All Stars' last appearance in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League was in 2019/20 before they were subsequently eliminated in the relegation playoffs by Vihiga United in the subsequent one.