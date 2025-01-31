Ethiopian Medical Association Reports Doctors' Imprisonment Over Unpaid Wages, Calls for Urgent Action Ahead of Conference

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Medical Association (EMA) has expressed concern that doctors in some regions have been imprisoned for demanding unpaid wages, warning that health professionals are working under "many pressures" while their concerns remain unaddressed.

In a statement ahead of its 61st Annual Medical Conference and International Health Exhibition, set for February 14-15, 2025, in Addis Abeba, the association said, "Although our country's doctors continue working while enduring many pressures, this has been a year when doctors have faced non-payment for their duty work," adding that in some regions, "doctors who request payment have even faced imprisonment."

The statement also highlighted that, in addition to the increasing unemployment rate among doctors, some "who need urgent medical care due to various illnesses are losing their lives because they cannot receive proper treatment quickly." While the EMA has engaged with officials on these concerns, it emphasized that "given the magnitude of the problem, it still requires practical responses from many stakeholders."

The statement noted that the conference is expected to facilitate discussions with prominent experts in the field on the challenges faced by "not only doctors but all health professionals," highlighting the broader implications for the health sector.

More than 400 medical professionals and decision-makers, alongside representatives from government institutions, medical colleges, and health associations, are expected to attend. An international health exhibition featuring over 70 organizations is also planned, with an estimated 2,000 attendees.

Addis Standard previously reported several instances where medical professionals faced problems related to unpaid wages in different parts of the country, leading to strikes.

In October 2023, healthcare workers in the East Badawacho district, Hadiya Zone, stopped work due to three months of unpaid salaries, leading to temporary closures of local public services. Local officials attributed the issue to budget deficits affecting newly established regional states.

In August 2024, over 300 staff members at Shone Primary Hospital in the same zone went on strike after two months of salary delays. Hospital officials confirmed financial constraints at the district level, with some employees refusing partial payments out of concern they would not receive their full wages.

More recently, on December 18, 2024, Addis Standard reported that the only primary hospital in Kamba district, Gamo Zone, faced a severe shortage of medical professionals after staff resigned due to unpaid salaries, lack of resources, and "inappropriate actions by the district administration." With only three doctors remaining, the hospital has been struggling to provide healthcare services, forcing patients to travel 105 kilometers to Arba Minch Hospital, often at a high cost.

A previous Addis Standard article also highlighted systemic issues affecting Ethiopia's healthcare system, including low salaries, lack of overtime pay, poor infrastructure, and high staff turnover. Many health professionals report facing a difficult work environment due to shortages of essential medical supplies and basic amenities such as running water and electricity.