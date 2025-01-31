Kenya: MPs Demand Answers Over Social Health Authority Shortcomings

Nairobi — The National Assembly has directed Health Committee Chairperson Robert Pukose to seek responses on the issues raised by Members of Parliament over the Social Health Authority (SHA) and table responses when the house resumes next month.

On Thursday, Legislators put Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai and Social Health Authority (SHA) Board Chairman Abdi Mohamed on the spot over implementation of the new health program.

Key among them were concerns about poor service delivery, poor communication, inadequate funding, unclear implementation frameworks, and the already-strained relationship between citizens and the healthcare system.

During their ongoing mid-retreat in Naivasha, the duo sought to gain the backing of Members of the National Assembly for the SHA registration campaign.

MPs concerns

Leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung'wah, criticized SHA's inadequate public outreach, pointing out the lack of adequate communication.

Ichung'wah urged SHA to engage vernacular radio stations and simplify messages for better public understanding.

"Your communication is shambolic. MPs are mobilizing Kenyans on their own volition because SHA is failing in its role. If members of Parliament can't explain the benefits, how do you expect villagers to understand?" he posed.

He also questioned the semi-autonomous agency's capacity, calling for more accountability and efficiency.

"You are not communicating with Kenyans, until and unless those from the ministry speak. SHA, these members of parliament are trying on their own volition, to try and mobilize Kenyans to register. So, you tell us what your challenges are?" Ichung'wah stated.

According to him, Parliament enacted laws for SHA, which did not envisage that the PS or the ministry would superintend over the authority.

"The authority is semi-autonomous, and you must show us that you have the capacity and ability to manage the institution. If you are not, you tell us you are not able and then the ministry or the government, or us, ourselves, we can take measure," he held.

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara described the program as a "hard sell," given its financial struggles and lack of transparency.

"My constituents are suffering. There are no services provided under this program. Can the ministry come up with a questionnaire to know where there are challenges in this program to address the challenge of lack of services in our health facilities," she said.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris echoed these frustrations, raising concerns about the program's inclusivity, particularly for people with disabilities.

"Families with disabled children are struggling to register them. What are you doing to address this?" she asked.

Igembe Central MP John Paul Mwirigi decried the lack of services for registered patients complaining that the Taifa Care is not working as most facilities are not catering for patients under the SHA program.

"It is heartbreaking that patients are denied treatment and medication despite being registered," he lamented.

"It is hurting that many patients are unable to get service including treatment and purchase of medicine, yet they are registered," Mwirigi added.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi questioned how the Social Health Authority planned to address the funding shortfall and ensure increased public awareness.

"Your presentation is shallow and is not telling is anything at, first, the bulk of benefits in SHA program are inferior to what NHIF was doing," he lamented

MOH response

Mohamed disclosed that while the Taifa Care program has registered 22 million Kenyans, only four million are active, paid-up members.

Mohamed said that they are working with the ministries and government agencies to budget and remit the outstanding NHIF debts.

He admitted to the funding gaps but assured the MPs that the government was working to address the issue.

"We acknowledge the financial challenges, but we remain committed to ensuring the success of this program. We are exploring partnerships with development agencies to bridge the gaps," he explained.

The remaining 18 million have yet to contribute, a gap attributed to poor communication, inadequate sensitization, and financial hurdles.

The SHA officials urged MPs to champion the program in their constituencies, emphasizing its potential to provide equitable healthcare access.

They underscored the importance of sensitization of SHA registration and its benefits, emphasizing that increased enrollment would ensure every Kenyan has access to affordable and quality healthcare.

"We are calling on you as leaders to take this message to your constituents. Your endorsement and active involvement are critical to bridging the gap between the government and the people," said Mohamed said, urging MPs to consider the long-term benefits of the program.

On his part, PS Kimtai reiterated that SHA is transformative and aimed at reducing healthcare burdens on vulnerable populations.

"This is about equity in health services. We are counting on your leadership to make this vision a reality," he told the MPs.

SHA Acting CEO Robert Ingasira acknowledged challenges in communication and outreach efforts but appealed to MPs to become goodwill ambassadors.

He noted that, despite setbacks, there was room to register more Kenyans and pledged that gaps in service delivery were being addressed.

"I thank all members whom we worked closely together during the festivities to shove up the numbers that now we stand at 22 million members registered under the program. There is still room to register more Kenyans under this program," said Ingasira.