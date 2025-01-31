Mogadishu, Somalia — The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, officially received the credentials of the new Ambassador of Somalia to Tajikistan, Fatxudin Ali Mohamed Ospito. The ceremony took place at the presidential palace in Dushanbe, and senior officials from the Tajik government were in attendance.

During the meeting, both sides discussed important issues regarding how to further strengthen the diplomatic ties and cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that Somalia's relationship with Tajikistan holds great significance, and there are hopes to expand cooperation in areas such as the economy, security, and education.

President Rahmon warmly welcomed Ambassador Fatxudin Ali Mohamed Ospito's appointment and emphasized that the relationship between the two nations has a long history and many opportunities for future development. Both sides agreed to work together on joint initiatives that benefit both peoples.

The new Somali Ambassador to Tajikistan, Ambassador Fatxudin, expressed his commitment to working tirelessly to strengthen bilateral relations, stressing that his primary goal is to build a strong partnership in the areas of social development, culture, and trade.

Tajikistan is one of the Central Asian countries under the jurisdiction of Somalia's embassy in Turkey, and the two nations share common interests in cooperation and mutual support. The relationship between Somalia and Tajikistan is expected to continue to grow, as both countries are determined to work together on important areas of progress and peace.

This kind of cooperation will help enhance trade opportunities, promote educational and training initiatives, and strengthen security cooperation, which is vital for both nations. There are also expectations that the relationship between the two countries will broaden and become more beneficial shortly.

This move underscores the ongoing efforts of the Somali government to build strong, multifaceted relationships with countries in the region and globally.