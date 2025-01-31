Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Taken for a Ride - Information Ministry and Perm SEC Mangwana Pull Down Social Media Posts On Chikumbutso's 'Fake Invention'

In a rather embarrassing move, Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary for Information, and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services have deleted all their posts on X celebrating Maxwell Chikumbutso's supposed groundbreaking technology at State House.

It seems they have realised that the inventor may have taken them for a mug, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chikumbutso's 'inventions' including the Saith FEV car, a hypersonic energy device, and motorbike designs powered by radio frequencies were paraded at State House on Wednesday. Mnangagwa had to cut short his national leave and rushed to the State House to see the inventions, showering praise on Chikumbutso.

"This is the only vehicle (of its kind) that exists in the world, there is no other. This is the only vehicle in the world and it is in Zimbabwe. He (Mr Chikumbutso) is so gifted that you will not believe it. When he first came to talk to me, I thought he was not properly wired in his head, but I now know that he is well connected," Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa also claimed that the Americans had offered the Chikumbutso US$3 million to stay in the States and continue his work, but he refused.

"They offered him US$3 million to stay there and told him to let them have their US$3 million," he added.

The Information Ministry also posted on its X account, lavishing praise on Chikumbutso.

"Chikumbutso is an inventor, entrepreneur, and founder of Saith Technologies and Saith Motors. He made one of the world's first cars that need no fuel, no recharging, no input. The Saith FEV is a full self-powering electric vehicle , which is powered entirely by radio waves."

This post has now been deleted.

Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary for Information, who also posted praise for Chikumbutso, has also deleted his posts on X.

It appears that Chikumbutso has pulled a fast one on Mnangagwa and his government, similar to what Rotina Mavhunga did to Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF party, including cabinet ministers.

Mavhunga claimed that diesel was oozing from Maningwa Hills in Chinhoyi in 2007. Mavhunga, also known as Nomatter Tagarira, is a traditional healer and spirit medium. Mavhunga, who only had a grade 3 education, was found guilty of fraud and misleading government officials in 2010.

Zanu-PF government ministers, even removed their shoes during the visit to the rock in Chinhoyi, believing that ancestral spirits were making the rock produce refined diesel naturally.