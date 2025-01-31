Kenya/Uganda: Iguma Reveals Why He Is Confident He Can Win Titles With Tusker

31 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Tusker FC's new signing, Ugandan Dennis Iguma believes the squad is capable of winning the FKF Premier League title this season, and says he will use his experience to positively influence the squad to fight for titles.

The Ugandan international has penned a one-year contract with Tusker, joining from Kampala based Police FC. He has already trained with the team for the past one week, and his transfer is now official after the Kenyan transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net just after penning his contract, Iguma says he is impressed by the quality in the team.

"I am really impressed with the quality this team has. The players are young and very talented. They have what it takes to take their careers to the next level and I am here to complement what they have as a team with my experience. We are already speaking and learning from each other and I can't wait for the rest of the season," Iguma told Telecomasia.net.

He says his ambition is to win the Premier League title with Tusker and believes they have what it takes as they are already joint top of the standings.

"I have watched the last two games and I can say I am very impressed. The fighting spirit is there and everyone wants to win. I am here to play for the badge and ensure that I add something to them. My dream will be to win the Premier League title with them at the end of the season," he noted.

Iguma is expected to make his debut this weekend, once his registration processes are complete.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.