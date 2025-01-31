Zimbabwe: Woman Breaks Down in the Dock

A woman broke down in court recounting the emotional and financial devastation she experienced after allegedly being swindled out of US$5 000 by a Harare man who promised her a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) to the United Kingdom (UK).

Blessing Nyamadzwawo appeared before Magistrate Lisah Mutendereki, detailing her ordeal at the hands of the accused, Blessing Gwengwe.

Nyamadzwawo revealed in heart-wrenching detail that Gwengwe not only deceived her, but also swindled over 30 other women seeking assistance to relocate to the UK.

Nyamadzwawo explained the turmoil her family faced as her husband grew increasingly frustrated with the prolonged CoS and visa process, ultimately leading to her eviction from their home.

She shared that the financial burden from the US$5 000 she had raised left her bankrupt, causing her children to miss school as she struggles to repay loans.

"I lost my job in 2024 and now teach at a private school in Chinhoyi. Most of my salary goes toward repaying loans, and every time I come to court, deductions are taken from my pay. This man has brought so much misery into my life," she lamented.

Despite her family's efforts to reunite her with her husband, Nyamadzwawo described her situation as unbearable, forcing her to stay with her uncle.

She recounted how Gwengwe had called her to bring her passport for the visa application, but after some time he could only show her a CoS on his computer. It was only after discussing this with her colleagues that she realised she had been deceived.