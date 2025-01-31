Zimbabwe: Indian Investments in Zim Soar to U.S.$600 Million

Indian investments in Zimbabwe have surged to a remarkable US$600 million over the years, reflecting the growing depth of the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This massive investment jump, mostly in private sector, has provided direct employment to approximately 5 000 Zimbabweans with indirect job creation for an additional 10 000 people.

The increasing presence of Indian companies in Zimbabwe combined with new expansion projects is poised to further fuel the economic collaboration between the two countries, with several projects already underway including one recently officiated by President Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the recently held India National Day, Mr Bramha Kumar, the Ambassador of India to Zimbabwe said he was optimistic about the future of the partnership between Zimbabwe and India.

"Our historical ties and strong political relations are evolving into powerful economic collaborations. With Indian investments reaching new heights, we are confident that our business sector will play a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economic restructuring and growth," he said.

The Ambassador said Indian companies were not only boosting employment but were also contributing to Zimbabwe's infrastructural development.

He said there was a rising number of Indian professionals in the country, a testament to the growing business and cultural links between the two nations.

"In addition to economic partnerships, India has been an active partner in Zimbabwe's humanitarian and medical needs," Ambassador Kumar said.

"Last year, India sent 1 000 metric tons of rice to Zimbabwe as part of its ongoing support for food security initiatives. Zimbabwe also became the first African country to authorise the use of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine produced in India."

Ambassador Kumar said education was another sector seeing increased collaboration with nearly 5 000 Zimbabwean students currently pursuing higher and technical education in Indian universities.

"India has become a global hub for skills development and we are pleased to be part of Zimbabwe's educational journey with many of their young people benefiting from world-class training and exposure."

As both countries continue to strengthen their ties through various platforms including commerce, tourism and cultural exchanges, there is growing optimism about the future of Zimbabwe and India's partnership.

With new initiatives and projects on the horizon, the bilateral relationship between India and Zimbabwe is set to flourish even further in the coming years.

"I am confident that the close cooperation between India and Zimbabwe will only grow stronger and together we will create a brighter future for our people," Ambassador Kumar said.