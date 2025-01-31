Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Name Provisional Squad

Mighty Warriors coach Sethethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda has stepped up preparations for the Zimbabwe's campaign in the Women's 2026 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers, naming a provisional squad for the assignment.

Sibanda yesterday announced an enlarged 29-member squad, which blends youth and experience.

The Mighty Warriors are preparing to face Angola between February 17 and 26.

The squad is dominated by players from the local league, with former Premier League champions Black Rhinos contributing six players.

Chapungu Queens, who are also under the tutelage of Sibanda have five while reigning champions Herentals Queens provided four.

Young Africans midfielder Danai Bhobho has also been called.

Notably, Ruvimbo Mucherera, the only Zimbabwean female player to have participated in the UEFA Champions League, has been called up.

Mucherera currently plays for Maccabi Haddera in the Israel Women's Premier League.

Veteran Emmaculate Msipa, also plying her trade in Israel with Ramat Hasharon has also been included as did Australian based forward, Yolanda Kanyai, who plays for Darwin Olympic Sporting Club.

There was no room however, for another Mighty Warriors veteran -- Rudo Neshamba.

Should the Mighty Warriors overcome the Angolan hurdle, they will advance to the second round, where they will face the winner between Malawi and Congo.

The CAF Women's AFCON 2026 Qualifiers will feature 38 teams, competing for 12 spots in the final tournament, scheduled for Morocco.

Host nation, Morocco, qualify automatically, while six top-ranked teams, including defending champions South Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, and Cameroon, have a first round bye.

Provisional Zimbabwe Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vanessa Lunga (Chapungu Queens)

Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens)

Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens)

Sasha Machona (Maningi YSA)

Defenders: Sheila Antonio (Chapungu Queens)

Egness Tumbare (Correctional Queens)

Nobukhosi Ncube (Chapungu Queens)

Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens)

Nokukhanya Ndlovu (FC Platinum Royals)

Fortunate Ngocho (Black Mambas Queens)

Purity Mugayi (Black Rhinos Queens)

Midfielders: Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos Queens)

Emmaculate Msipa (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel)

Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens)

Danai Bhobho (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos Queens)

Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ennert Chemhere (FC Platinum Royals)

Morelife Nyagumbo (Faithdrive Academy)

Nadia Semba (Correctional Queens)

Natasha Ndowa (Chapungu Queens)

Patience Ndlovu (Highlanders Royals)

Forwards:

Ethel Chinyerere (Chapungu Queens)

Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens FC)

Yolanda Kanyai (Darwin Olympic Sporting Club, Australia) Ruvimbo Mucherera (Maccabi Hadera WFC, Israel)

Maud Mafuruse (Herentals Queens)

Mitchel John (Harare City Queens)

Anita Ncube (Faithdrive Academy)