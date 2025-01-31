Zimbabwe: Shamva Pfumvudza Farmer Honoured

A passionate Pfumvudza farmer from Shamva, who consistently goes the extra mile each season, has been rewarded after the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, recommended that he receives the necessary paperwork for his A1 farm.

Mr Bernard Chimuchi and his wife, Simbai Mafigu, from Ward 4 were allocated the farm during the land reform as youths but did not receive an offer letter.

The couple adopted the Pfumvudza concept in 2020, following the launch of the Sustainable Intensive Conservation Agriculture model.

Over the years, they have exceeded the Pfumvudza household target of three plots and have sold the surplus to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Dr Masuka visited their farm recently where seven Pfumvudza plots are showcasing a promising maize crop.

During a briefing with the minister, Mr Chimuchi stated that they were not adversely affected by the late start to the farming season because water was accumulating in the Pfumvudza holes.

"We conducted our holing in mid-July last year and then waited for the rains. After preparing the holes, we applied lime, manure, and mulch. When we were confident that enough water had accumulated, we started planting.

"We had excellent germination, and our crops remained lush and green despite the dry spell. Many people assumed we had irrigation due to the condition of our crops. Mulching helped retain moisture."

Mr Chimuchi said he worked closely with Agritex extension workers, despite being laughed at by some who saw him labouring in the sun.

"Those who laughed at me are now emulating my methods after seeing the results," he added.

The couple has taken Pfumvudza farming seriously since 2020, achieving household food security and supplying surplus produce to GMB.

The proceeds from their Pfumvudza farming have also supported Mrs Mafigu's food business.

She said they have been able to send their children to school, acquire household goods, and enhance their overall quality of life.

She is expecting a yield of five tonnes per hectare.

Minister Dr Masuka commended the couple for their exceptional Pfumvudza farming.

"They have produced enough food to sustain themselves and contribute to GMB. This demonstrates that the agricultural food systems and rural transformation strategy is indeed effective," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are no longer bystanders but active participants in the economy. I am pleased with their progress and hope this success can be replicated across all provinces.

"Currently, 11.4 million Pfumvudza plots have been created, surpassing the target of 9.5 million nationwide.

"This is a testament to the overwhelming response from farmers. We encourage farmers to go beyond basic Pfumvudza practices to qualify for free inputs, as this is the right approach to farming in a climate change environment."