Zimbabwe: Golden Legacy of Mangezi in Zim's Mining Sector

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has praised retiring Caledonia Mining Corporation vice president (for local operations), Mr Caxton Mangezi for his 55 years of dedicated service, noting his contributions benefited both his company and the country's mining industry.

Speaking at a farewell dinner in Harare this week, Minister Chitando praised Mr Mangezi as an exceptional individual and pillar of Zimbabwe's mining industry, recognising his dedication, hard work, and resilience.

"Mr Mangezi, your contributions . . . obviously were a huge contribution to Caledonia, but (also) a huge contribution to the mining industry . . . that will inspire generations to come," commended Minister Chitando.

As the mining industry continues to significantly contribute to economic growth, Minister Chitando emphasised that such achievements would only be possible with visionary players striving for excellence.

Caledonia, whose flagship, Blanket Mine, located in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province, is poised to become the largest gold producer in Zimbabwe, particularly with the future addition of Bilboes project.

Caxton Mangezi's career at Blanket Mine began in 1969, culminating in his role as general manager from 1993 to 2021.

Prior to his retirement, the mine commissioned a US$67 million central shaft project in 2022, crucial for accessing deeper resources, increasing production, and extending the mine's lifespan.

"Your dedication has not only transformed Blanket Mine into one of the country's top operations, but has also positively impacted the lives of your colleagues and surrounding communities in Gwanda.

"Beyond your professional achievements, you have demonstrated a deep commitment to community development.

"Through various corporate social responsibility initiatives at Blanket Mine, you have improved the lives by enhancing access to education, nutrition, and health care for communities around Gwanda.

"And these efforts have ensured that part of the world which is beneath our soil benefits the surrounding communities, which is a legacy of shared prosperity.

Speaking at the same occasion, Caledonia chief executive Mr Mark Learmonth said under the leadership of Mr Mangezi, Blanket Mine achieved "extraordinary milestones," producing nearly 33 tonnes of gold.

"We are not merely celebrating a career, but a legacy," said Mr Learmonth.

"For nearly 30 years -- he held full responsibility for the day-to-day operations at Blanket. Over those nearly three decades, his leadership and his vision have played a pivotal role in shaping the success of Blanket Mine and cementing its position as the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's gold mining industry."

Mr Mangezi himself reflected on his long journey with Blanket Mine, which began in 1969.

"Mining has not just been a career; it has been my life," he remarked.

Mr Mangezi recounted how he had witnessed Blanket's transformation from a small operation with only a few hundred employees to a large-scale producer employing over 2 000 people.

He paid tribute to the employees who have supported the mine's success.

"We were not just a workforce; we were a family. We went to work with a vision to achieve something great, and that is how we built Blanket into what it is today," Mr Mangezi said.

Mr Mangezi's commitment extended beyond mining operations. Under his leadership, Blanket Mine became a beacon of community development, providing healthcare, education, and nutrition programmes to the surrounding communities.

As Minister Chitando noted: "Mangezi's efforts ensured that the benefits of mining were shared with the local communities, leaving a legacy of shared prosperity".

In his farewell speech, Mr Mangezi shared fond memories of his time at Blanket Mine, recounting both the challenges and triumphs. He expressed pride in the decisions made during difficult periods, particularly in 2008 when the mine was on the verge of closure.

Mangezi's decision to keep workers employed, despite economic hardships, allowed the mine to restart quickly once the situation improved. "That decision to keep everyone at work paid off," Mr Mangezi said.

"When the economy turned around, we were ready to go, and Blanket was back in production".

His legacy will inspire future generations of mining professionals, and as Minister Chitando put it, "Caxton Mangezi has been a cornerstone of our industry, and we wish him good health and success in the next chapter of his life". -- Business Reporter/Mining Zimbabwe