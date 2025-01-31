Rwanda: Volleyball - Heroes Tournament to Feature 16 Teams

This year's Volleyball Heroes Cup will feature 16 teams - eight in the men's category and eight in the women's. The tournament will take place from January 31 to February 2 at the National Paralympics Committee (NPC) Gymnasium and Petit Stade.

Organised annually by Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) in partnership with the National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), the competition is held in honour of the national heroes.

In the men's category, the participating teams are Police VC, Kigali VC, Kepler VC, Rwanda Polytechnic Ngoma VC, APR VC, Gisagara VC, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC, and East African University (EAU) VC.

The women's category will feature Police WVC, Rwanda Polytechnic Huye WVC, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) WVC, East African University (EAU) WVC, APR WVC, Ruhango WVC, Kepler WVC, and Wisdom WVC.

Gertrude Kubwimana, technical director at FRVB, said that the tournament will begin on Friday, January 31, with the men's teams competing to reach the semi-finals. On Saturday, February 1, the women's teams will battle for a spot in the semi-finals, and in the afternoon, both the men's and women's teams will compete in their respective semi-finals.

The tournament will end on February 2, with the semi-final winners facing off in the finals, while the teams that finish in third place will also compete on the same day.

Friday Schedule: Men's category

Police VC vs. Kigali VC - 4:00 PM

Kepler VC vs. Rwanda Polytechnic Ngoma VC - 4:00 PM

APR VC vs. Gisagara VC - 7:00 PM

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC vs. East African University (EAU) VC - 7:00 PM

Saturday Schedule: Women's category