Uganda: 800 Show Signs of Prostate Enlargement At Kabaka Foundation Health Camp

At least 800 men have shown signs and symptoms of prostate cancer during a health camp organised by the Buganda Kingdom and Kabaka Foundation at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Kyengera, raising concerns among medical professionals.

The camp, which attracted thousands of people from across the country, provided free treatment and screening for various diseases, including diabetes, cataracts, and eye diseases.

However, the high number of men diagnosed with prostate cancer alarmed doctors, who urged Ugandans to seek medical checkups.

Dr. Mustafah Ssaka from the Kabaka Foundation confirmed that prostate cancer was the most prevalent disease among men at the camp, describing it as a "silent killer." He emphasised the need for early detection and regular screening.

"Many people do not know they have this disease until it is too late. We encourage all Ugandans, especially men, to get tested by specialists to determine their health status," Dr. Mustafah stated.

The head of the monastery, Charles Kanyike, criticised leaders for neglecting their constituents' health needs. He called for immediate action before the situation worsens.

Buganda Chiefs Council Chairperson Namwama Augustine Kizito Mutumba condemned medical professionals and hospitals that fail to provide proper care, alleging that some even attempt to sell blood that should be given for free.

Edward Kaggwa Ndagala, Ceo of the Kabaka Foundation, expressed concern over the poor state of hospitals and inadequate medical equipment in Uganda.

He thanked Buganda's people for taking advantage of the health camp and encouraged continued participation in such initiatives.

The health camp, held under the theme "Let's Be Healthy," aimed to improve healthcare access for Buganda's people. Participants expressed gratitude to the Kabaka of Buganda for facilitating the medical outreach and called for similar initiatives to continue across the region.