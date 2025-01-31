Uganda: 800 Show Signs of Prostate Enlargement At Kabaka Foundation Health Camp

31 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

At least 800 men have shown signs and symptoms of prostate cancer during a health camp organised by the Buganda Kingdom and Kabaka Foundation at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Kyengera, raising concerns among medical professionals.

The camp, which attracted thousands of people from across the country, provided free treatment and screening for various diseases, including diabetes, cataracts, and eye diseases.

However, the high number of men diagnosed with prostate cancer alarmed doctors, who urged Ugandans to seek medical checkups.

Dr. Mustafah Ssaka from the Kabaka Foundation confirmed that prostate cancer was the most prevalent disease among men at the camp, describing it as a "silent killer." He emphasised the need for early detection and regular screening.

"Many people do not know they have this disease until it is too late. We encourage all Ugandans, especially men, to get tested by specialists to determine their health status," Dr. Mustafah stated.

The head of the monastery, Charles Kanyike, criticised leaders for neglecting their constituents' health needs. He called for immediate action before the situation worsens.

Buganda Chiefs Council Chairperson Namwama Augustine Kizito Mutumba condemned medical professionals and hospitals that fail to provide proper care, alleging that some even attempt to sell blood that should be given for free.

Edward Kaggwa Ndagala, Ceo of the Kabaka Foundation, expressed concern over the poor state of hospitals and inadequate medical equipment in Uganda.

He thanked Buganda's people for taking advantage of the health camp and encouraged continued participation in such initiatives.

The health camp, held under the theme "Let's Be Healthy," aimed to improve healthcare access for Buganda's people. Participants expressed gratitude to the Kabaka of Buganda for facilitating the medical outreach and called for similar initiatives to continue across the region.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.