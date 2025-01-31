Uganda: UPDF to Adopt 'Forward Defensive Posture' in Eastern DRC Amid Worsening Crisis

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced plans to reinforce its defenses in eastern DR Congo as the security situation in North Kivu continues to deteriorate following the capture of Goma by M23 rebels earlier this week.

On Friday, the UPDF stated it would adopt a 'Forward Defensive Posture' in its area of operation until stability is restored, a move aimed at preventing other armed groups from exploiting the chaos while safeguarding Uganda's interests.

"The objective of this measure is to deter and deny numerous other negative armed groups operating in eastern DRC from taking advantage of the situation, as well as to safeguard Uganda's national interests," the UPDF said in a statement.

Among the armed groups active in the region is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have been targeting under Operation Shujja since November 2021.

The UPDF emphasized that it remains committed to working with FARDC to monitor the evolving situation and to aggressively pursue ADF remnants wherever they may be.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions following violent protests in DR Congo, where demonstrators looted and set parts of Uganda House in Kinshasa ablaze in response to M23's advance. The fall of Goma has further strained relations between Kinshasa and Kigali, with the Congolese government accusing Rwanda of backing the rebels--a claim Rwandan President Paul Kagame has denied.

The ongoing fighting has displaced nearly 500,000 people, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations. Over the weekend, the Congolese government escalated diplomatic tensions by recalling its diplomats from Kigali, increasing calls for international mediation to prevent further escalation.