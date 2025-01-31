Uganda: Hospitals and Shelters Overwhelmed As Health Crisis Deepens in Goma

Hospitals and shelters in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), are struggling to cope with an influx of wounded people and displaced individuals following recent clashes in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that as of January 29, health facilities and temporary care points are saturated, with over 2,000 injured individuals receiving medical attention.

The situation has further heightened concerns over the spread of infectious diseases, including mpox, cholera, and measles, as many displaced persons face challenges accessing medical care.

In response, WHO has mobilized critical resources, delivering supplies to treat 2,000 injured patients and 10,000 cholera cases.

Additionally, emergency health provisions have been allocated for 320,000 people, along with 25 tents to expand hospital capacity by 1,000 beds.

WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who was in Goma last week, raised concerns over the conditions in displacement camps, stating, "What is the reality of people in Goma in all the IDP camps around? Are they safe? What impact will the fighting have on the important health services that people need for survival? I felt the anxiety in the town."

His observations highlight the growing strain on humanitarian efforts, with medical workers struggling to meet the needs of affected communities.

Dr. Ihekweazu stressed the need for stability, saying, "We really need peace in Goma, peace in North Kivu, peace in the DRC in order for the World Health Organization and all our partners to do the very important work."

He reiterated WHO's commitment to ensuring continued medical support, adding, "To ensure that the people in our care continue to receive health care and health services they need."