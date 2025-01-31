Uganda: Over 80 Cargo Trucks Stranded At Cyanika Border Amid DRC Fighting

More than 80 cargo trucks, loaded with goods destined for Goma, the capital of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are currently stuck at the Cyanika border in Kisoro District due to ongoing fighting in the central African state.

This disruption follows the capture of Goma by the M23 rebel group earlier this week, after fierce clashes with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC).

The trucks have been unable to proceed due to the escalating conflict, with many drivers expressing frustration over the uncertainty surrounding their travel.

Reporter Lukia Nantaba visited the Cyanika border, where trucks were parked along the border and even further into Nyakabande sub-county. Some trucks that had crossed into Rwanda were also halted, unable to move forward.

Kenyan truck drivers Edwin Lufumbu Mudanya and Lameck Oluoch, who have been at the border since last Saturday, said they are struggling to meet offloading deadlines while also dealing with food shortages.

"Most of the time when we offload in time, it gives us the chance to handle other issues for our companies and maintain the flow of goods. But since Saturday, when we arrived, the situation in Goma has affected us all," Mudanya explained.

The drivers expressed concerns about the disruption to their business operations, with some fearing prolonged delays.

"The problem here is that when we stay parked for too long, we don't have food. These trucks are for business; we are supposed to offload and reload quickly. It's not comfortable for us to keep waiting for days," Oluoch added.

Other drivers, including Benedit John and Ahmed Saidi, echoed the same concerns, stating that the ongoing conflict has severely impacted their business.

"The war is affecting many things because it touches everything we rely on. We are transporters, and when we are stuck here, it leads to losses for both our countries and the companies we work for," John said. They are calling on the East African Community to intervene and push for peace talks to resolve the conflict and restore stability.

Robert Tukamuhebwa, Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kisoro, confirmed that truck traffic through Cyanika border has been significantly affected by the fighting.

He noted that many trucks are now parked at the border, with some being redirected to Nyakabande sub-county to accommodate the overflow of vehicles.

"Since Goma fell, a lot of traffic has been affected, and many trucks are stuck here. We've had to improvise and use larger parking spaces in Nyakabande," Tukamuhebwa explained.

Erasmus Sanyu, Mayor of Cyanika, highlighted the toll the situation has taken on local businesses. "Business has greatly been affected.

There are no trucks crossing into Goma, only those heading to Rwanda. Money changers along the border are also being impacted.

If the situation persists, we might have to shift to local trade," Sanyu said. He emphasized that apart from some internal trade, the border area has seen very little commercial activity due to the stalled movement of goods and people.

As the fighting continues in DR Congo, with the M23 rebel group still controlling Goma, the border community in Cyanika faces growing economic challenges.

The long delays are not only affecting truck drivers but also impacting the livelihoods of local businesses that depend on cross-border trade.

The situation remains fluid as the region awaits a resolution to the conflict, with many calling for peace talks to ensure the smooth flow of trade and prevent further economic disruption.