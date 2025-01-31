Uganda: Thousands Attend Tubeere Balamu Community Health Camp

Thousands of people attended the Tubeere Balamu Community Health Camp, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish-Kyengera, Busiro.

The initiative, which had I&M Bank Uganda as a partner, is spearheaded by His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the Kabaka of Buganda, through the Kabaka Foundation.

The camp addressed various health issues, including sickle cell, cancer, eye care, general wellness, among others--all at no cost.

Blood donation was also done on the sidelines.The event was a huge success, with attendees queuing up very early in the morning outside the venue.

This success was attributed to the foundation's partnership with various health institutions.

On Tuesday, the Guest of Honour was Waggwa Nsibirwa, the 2nd Deputy Katikiro, who represented the Kabaka. He was accompanied by Cotilida Nakate, the Minister of Health for Buganda Kingdom.

Christopher Bwanika, the Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom and a board member of the Kabaka Foundation, was also in attendance.

Other notable attendees included Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Moses Banja, and other esteemed members of the clergy, as well as the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Mohammed Galabuzi.

Their presence added to the significance of the occasion.The Chief Executive Director of Kabaka Foundation, Edward Kaggwa stated that the Foundation continues to play a key role in the fight against diseases and the promotion of health across Buganda and Uganda as a whole.

"Health is the foundation of life. Without good health, we can't live our best lives or contribute fully to our communities. That's why it's so important to safeguard our health. We must work together to fight diseases, raise awareness, and provide access to the care people need. By doing this, we can build a healthier, stronger community for everyone," he said.

I&M Bank have partnered with Buganda Kingdom on many fronts."We're honoured to work alongside Buganda Kingdom on initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run and Tubeere Balamu Health Camp.

At I&M Bank, we believe in making a positive impact on our communities, and supporting health programmes is just one way we can help build a healthier future for everyone," said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank.

Under its flagship initiative Tubeere Balamu (Let's Be Healthy), Kabaka Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing the health of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This programme inspires individuals to take proactive steps in maintaining their well-being.

Other partners in the initiative included the Ministry of Health-Buganda Kingdom, St. Joseph Hospital Mengo, ASG Eye Care, the Red Cross Society, Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Sabina Abubakar Islamic Hospital, International Paramedics and Nursing School, Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services Uganda (CORSU), World Alliance for Lung & Intensive Care Medicine, Uganda Protestant Medical Bureau, Central Public Health Laboratories and Sickle Cell Network Uganda among others.