Africa: Access Bank to Host Africa Trade Conference in Cape Town

Access Bank Plc is set to host the inaugural Africa Trade Conference (ATC), a pivotal gathering to reshape the continent's trade landscape.

The bank, in a statement yesterday noted that the event scheduled for March 12, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa, would convene leading voices in trade, finance, and policy to chart a new course for Africa's economic integration and global competitiveness under the theme "Empowering Africa Through Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth."

Against the backdrop of an $81 billion annual trade finance gap, the ATC would address the structural barriers impeding cross-border commerce, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and domestic firms. By fostering dialogue between key stakeholders, the conference aims to catalyse innovative financing models, promote sustainable trade practices, and unlock opportunities for African businesses to participate more effectively in global value chains.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, emphasised the importance of the ATC in addressing these pressing issues.

"The ATC represents a crucial step in redefining Africa's trade potential. By creating platforms for dialogue, innovation, and actionable solutions, Access Bank is enabling African businesses to connect and thrive in the global economy," he explained.

Access Bank's presence across 24 countries globally, including 16 in Africa, provides a unique advantage in facilitating inter- and intra-African trade. The Bank's growing network positions it as a key player in addressing trade complexities and promoting inclusive growth across the continent.

Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, Access Bank, Seyi Kumapayi, highlighted the broader vision of the forum, saying, "The Africa Trade Conference is a platform to not only address Africa's trade challenges but to champion the continent's opportunities.

"Through strategic partnerships, tailored financial solutions, built on the ethos of sustainability, we are paving the way for Africa's businesses to take their place on the global stage."

This flagship event would convene a distinguished line-up of seasoned speakers, and top executives from leading international banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and captains of industry in Africa.

The ATC would also shine a spotlight on the transformative potential of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to reduce trade barriers, enhance infrastructure, and integrate African economies into global trade networks. Furthermore, the event will explore critical themes shaping the continent's economic future, including the transformative role of digitisation and innovation in global trade, solutions for overcoming trade barriers to enhance market access, as well as sustainable trade practices and innovative financing models, thereby providing a comprehensive roadmap for advancing Africa's position in global commerce.