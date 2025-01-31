Malawi: Dear Utm, You Fired Usi--Now Leave Him and His 'Odya Zake' Alone!

opinion

In 2019, Saulos Chilima made a bold, strategic, and visionary decision when he chose Michael Usi as his running mate over UTM's founding giants and seasoned politicians such as Patricia Kaliati, Felix Njawala, and Newton Kambala. Chilima saw in Usi what UTM's elite could not--or refused to--acknowledge: a clean political record, unmatched community mobilization skills, strong donor relationships, and a gift for communication that could rally the masses. But from day one, UTM's top brass rejected Usi. They never accepted him, never supported him, and never stopped scheming against him.

They accused Usi of disloyalty, claiming he favored the MCP over UTM. They attacked him for not attending Chilima's court appearances, conveniently ignoring that Chilima himself had instructed Usi to focus on strengthening UTM within the Tonse Alliance rather than getting bogged down in legal theatrics.

But after Chilima's tragic and untimely death, the hostility toward Usi reached a fever pitch. Led by the bitter trio of Felix Njawala, Patricia Kaliati, and Newton Kambala, UTM's inner circle launched a relentless, baseless, and shameful campaign to destroy him.

They accused Usi of siding with MCP. They absurdly linked him to Chilima's death. They accused him of ignoring UTM family by not attending candlelight memorials. They even lobbied President Chakwera to deny him the vice presidency. But despite their smear campaign, Chakwera appointed Usi as Vice President.

Instead of rallying behind their own party member, UTM's elites turned their jealousy and frustration into a public spectacle, holding press briefings to denounce Usi and claiming his appointment was a plot to "sell UTM to MCP." Consequently, without Usi's knowledge, they announced UTM's withdrawal from the Tonse Alliance government, further isolating themselves in their self-inflicted political exile.

Even after withdrawing from Tonse Alliance, their vendetta against Usi never wavered.

During the organization of their November 17, 2024, convention, they opposed every decision Usi made as UTM leader. Recognizing the toxic environment, Usi wisely distanced himself from the convention but remained a loyal UTM member under the new leadership of Dalitso Kabambe. Yet, his mere presence continued to haunt them. His ability to draw massive crowds in UTM colors infuriated them, as they deluded themselves into thinking he was using UTM to grow MCP. The ultimate betrayal came when they expelled him from UTM and barred him from using the party's colors. Usi could have sued, but he chose not to. Interestingly, they expected him to crawl to MCP, but instead, he revived his 'Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu' movement--a testament to his resilience and independence.

Now, UTM's leaders are once again obsessed with Usi. They claim he is using their "red" color to "kill UTM." They dismiss his political future, accusing him of merely seeking to cause disruption. But here's the real question: when will UTM move on? When will they stop their petty, vindictive obsession with a man they fired and betrayed?

UTM needs to leave Michael Usi alone and focus on their own crumbling house. Their party is drowning in a K4 billion debt. Their properties are being looted by insiders. Their fleet of vehicles is broken down. The public demands accountability on how they used the money during Chilima's funeral.

Instead of channeling their energy into petty vendettas, they should focus on rebuilding their party and preparing for the September 16 elections. But no--they'd rather waste their time chasing shadows, blaming Usi for their own failures.

Dear UTM, You fired Usi. You expelled him. You barred him from your colors. Now, leave him alone. Let him thrive with his 'Odya Zake' movement. Let him build his future without your toxic interference. UTM, your house is on fire--stop staring at Usi's and grab a bucket. Enough is enough.